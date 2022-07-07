KENANSVILLE – Gears are set in motion for the construction of a new Duplin County Public Transportation Facility. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for July 15 at 10 a.m., behind the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Center.

“Currently, the Public Transportation Department is housed in a small building on Main Street in Kenansville that is not easily accessible to the public,” said County Manager Davis Brinson. He explained the current site does not have a parking area for the department’s fleet of vehicles. “The new proposed facility will provide a building to house the administrative and operational functions of our public transportation system.”

The new 5,311-square-feet facility will be located at the Duplin Commons and will have a paved and covered parking lot to accommodate 20 public transit vehicles. It will feature a secure space to store and protect the fleet and will include a vehicle wash area.

“We currently have a fleet of 14 which is supposed to expand to 16 in the next fiscal year,” said Brinson. “...Duplin County is utilizing $2,416,137 in funding secured from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Department of Transportation along with a local Duplin County match of $604,034 to construct the $3,020,171 facility. The County has contracted with Jackson Builders, Inc. to construct the complex and is excited to get the project underway.”

