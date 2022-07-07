...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
New Public Transportation Facility to break ground July 15
KENANSVILLE – Gears are set in motion for the construction of a new Duplin County Public Transportation Facility. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for July 15 at 10 a.m., behind the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Center.
“Currently, the Public Transportation Department is housed in a small building on Main Street in Kenansville that is not easily accessible to the public,” said County Manager Davis Brinson. He explained the current site does not have a parking area for the department’s fleet of vehicles. “The new proposed facility will provide a building to house the administrative and operational functions of our public transportation system.”
The new 5,311-square-feet facility will be located at the Duplin Commons and will have a paved and covered parking lot to accommodate 20 public transit vehicles. It will feature a secure space to store and protect the fleet and will include a vehicle wash area.
“We currently have a fleet of 14 which is supposed to expand to 16 in the next fiscal year,” said Brinson. “...Duplin County is utilizing $2,416,137 in funding secured from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Department of Transportation along with a local Duplin County match of $604,034 to construct the $3,020,171 facility. The County has contracted with Jackson Builders, Inc. to construct the complex and is excited to get the project underway.”