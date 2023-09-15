...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Gabriel McCuller, owner of Sua Sponte Security, stands outside the Pitt County Fairgrounds Office on Wednesday. McCuller’s organization will be working the gates at this year’s Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair will provide security at the fair along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabriel McCuller, owner of Sua Sponte Security, stands outside the Pitt County Fairgrounds Office on Wednesday. McCuller’s organization will be working the gates at this year’s Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair will provide security at the fair along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
The Pitt County Fair managers have put new rules and security measures in place to help ensure visitors can enjoy the all the fair’s rides and activities.
Organizers say a set of rules implemented for this year’s Pitt County Fair aim to keep the event safe and keep sheriff’s deputies on site, authorities report.
Security for the fair, which runs Sept. 19-24 at the Fair, 3910 MLK Jr. Highway north of Greenville, will be handled by deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Cary-based Sua Sponte Security according to Phyllis Ross, a manager at the fair.