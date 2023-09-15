Organizers say a set of rules implemented for this year’s Pitt County Fair aim to keep the event safe and keep sheriff’s deputies on site, authorities report.

Security for the fair, which runs Sept. 19-24 at the Fair, 3910 MLK Jr. Highway north of Greenville, will be handled by deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Cary-based Sua Sponte Security according to Phyllis Ross, a manager at the fair.

  