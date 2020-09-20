East Carolina University’s College of Education received a $3.7 million grant to establish the PIRATE Leadership Academy for principal preparation to serve eastern North Carolina.
Department of Educational Leadership professors Dr. Hal Holloman and Dr. Karen Jones lead the program, which is funded by the UNC System’s North Carolina Principal Fellows program.
“The PIRATE Leadership Academy will prepare effective Principals who Innovate, Revitalize, Advocate and Transform Education,” Holloman said. “It builds on ECU’s nationally accredited principal preparation program, as it partners with 30 school districts in eastern North Carolina.”
Eight PIRATE principal fellows will be admitted each year for the next five years. Each of the 30 school districts will have the opportunity to have one PIRATE fellow starting with the first cohort this fall in the northeastern region of the state.
“The ECU College of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership has been preparing individuals for decades to serve and lead K-12 schools and communities. This commitment to prepare highly qualified individuals to serve as school leaders is evidenced by the grant recently awarded to the Department of Educational Leadership. This grant serves as confirmation of the confidence state leaders have in the faculty in this department to produce school principals that will positively impact student learning and increase the quality of life for our citizenry,” said College of Education Interim Dean Art Rouse.
The academy will collaborate with superintendents and district leaders to identify and nominate proven teacher leaders who have not seriously considered pursuing an educational leadership degree due to time restraints, potential financial costs and other concerns.
The goal is to train future principals who will understand the realities of teacher burnout and will promote restorative and vitalizing practices for themselves and others. These principals will be effective advocates for the success of all students, families and teachers.
Each PIRATE fellow will receive funding equivalent to their salary for both years in the program as well as their tuition, fees and textbooks.
ECU professors will travel to rural school sites to deliver leadership training and provide coaching. This year, due to the coronavirus, professors will engage in telecoaching. In the fall and spring of the first year, the candidates will complete projects with their district’s leadership team that have a direct impact on that district.
The first eight fellows in the PIRATE Leadership Academy are from northeastern North Carolina school districts. They are:
- Kristal Brooks — Gates County Public Schools
- Jessica Prayer — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
- Mara Swindell — Camden County Schools
- Sharita Wade — Northampton County Schools
- Lynetti Warden — Currituck County Schools
- Patrice Watford — Hertford County Public Schools
- Holly Winslow — Perquimans County Schools
- Darrick Wood — Weldon City Schools
ECU military veteran ‘boot camp’ enlists civilian medical students
After a 17-year career in the Marine Corps that took him to 43 countries with eight deployments — including three combat tours and two dangerous peacekeeping missions — Jeremiah Caudill decided to pursue a degree from ECU.
He liked the campus, the sense of community and, of course, the Pirate logo.
Caudill, who retired as a staff sergeant in 2012, had not been a student in nearly two decades, so he opted to earn an associate degree from Johnston Community College before transferring to ECU.
But those 2 1/2 years of classroom experience were still not enough to prepare him for university life.
“I got here and I’m 20 years older than the average student. I was considered a sophomore and I’ve got children the ages of a lot of the freshmen and sophomores at that point,” Caudill said.
Caudill contemplated dropping out when he was invited to take part in the university’s Veteran to Scholar Boot Camp — an intensive two-week program that helps integrate veterans to university life.
“It helped me survive,” said Caudill, who graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in history and is now pursuing a master’s degree at ECU.
Caudill’s story is far too familiar.
The Veteran to Scholar Boot Camp has successfully integrated dozens of veterans to university life, but this year marked a new era for the program, which is funded through a two-year grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Not only was the typically in-person program exclusively online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, non-veteran medical and pre-med students were also included in the program for the first time.
“It is a great opportunity for our medical students. They will be providing care for veterans at some point, and understanding where their patients are coming from is so important to providing good medical care,” said Dr. Sheena Eagan, assistant professor in the Department of Bioethics and Interdisciplinary Studies at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, who joined Dr. Anna Froula, associate professor of film studies, as a co-director of the program this year.
Froula said including the medical students in the program would give them a better understanding of veteran health issues that are normally seen in older populations, such as hearing loss and back issues, and also a better understanding of the discourse around post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.
“This will also allow the student veterans an opportunity to vocalize to future medical professionals about what the unique needs of our veterans are and help shape the field of medicine surrounding veteran issues,” Froula said.
Including the medical students in the program could also help make veterans more comfortable with their future civilian health care providers.
“We have seen that veterans are more likely to delay care because they are coming from a culture in the military where asking for help is almost seen as a form of weakness,” Eagan said.
The Veteran to Scholar Boot Camp was an ideal opportunity for collaboration between ECU’s main and health sciences campuses. As of 2019, more than half (54%) of the Brody School of Medicine’s alumni were practicing in North Carolina and more than half (51%) of those graduates were in primary care practice.
“In North Carolina, we have a very large veteran population of more than 775,000 and we also have over 100,000 active duty service members, which means that our graduates will end up providing a lot of care to veterans, military service members and their families,” Eagan said. “This boot camp will give those medical and pre-med students the opportunity to engage with veterans before they graduate, learn more about how military service effects health care and health status, and allow them to provide more culturally competent care to this vulnerable population here in eastern North Carolina.”
