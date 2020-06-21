When the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service decided against hosting 4-H camps this summer, local programs had to think outside the box for activities for children.
But without being able to host traditional programs such as lamb camp or sewing, Lauren Dail thought that a box might just do the trick. So every student who signs up for a 4-H program in Pitt County will receive a container of supplies and materials to take home.
“It’s been very challenging for us to transition from a very face-to-face educational method to virtual as I’m sure it has been for everybody,” said Dail, who serves as an extension agent for 4-H youth development. “I wanted to have something different. I wanted something a little bit more tangible and to really have that hands-on component.”
To achieve that, Dail and her co-workers are creating themed kits for summer programming. They include: Plants and Pollinators (June 29), Sew Much Fun (July 6), Animal Science (July 13), Farm to Kitchen (July 20) and S.T.E.M. Lab (July 27).
Educational kits are not new to 4-H. For years, the organization has made larger-scale kits available for teachers and home school groups to borrow. The newer kits are simply smaller and contain items which do not have to be returned, which is designed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Boxes will contain such items as sewing kits, recipes and materials to be used in simple science experiments. Instructions will be included, and each week’s kit will also provide information about how campers can access an additional virtual component to the lessons.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Dail said. “I’m not 100 percent sure how it’s going to go, but I’m hoping that it’s going to be a lot of fun and they’ll still be able to take away a lot of good concepts. It’s not going to be the same, but we’re hoping to still be able to get some education across.”
There are two sets of kits for each week, one designed for ages 5-8 and a second for ages 9-12. Cost is $10 per kit or a subscription to all five for $40. Registration is required; supplies are limited. Call 902-1709, email Lsdail2@ncsu.edu or visit pitt.ces.ncsu.edu and select Pitt County 4-H.
In addition, North Carolina 4-H is offering free, virtual programming for summer. Visit https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/05/excited-to-offer-virtual-summer-programs/