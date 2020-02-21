For Caylin Moore, life has always been full of hard choices.
Growing up in Compton and South Central Los Angeles, this might involve what route to take to avoid gang violence when walking home from school. If he happened to pick the wrong street, this meant determining whether to walk directly past gang members and try to look brave or to cross over to the other side and keep his head down.
At 25, Moore hasn’t outgrown tough decisions, but his options look so much different than they did a decade ago. The latest is where to pursue his doctorate in sociology. The former Texas Christian University football player, who was both a Fulbright and a Rhodes Scholar, was accepted into nine Ph.D. programs.
“Now my tough decisions are do I want to go to Harvard or do I want to go to Stanford,” Moore said on Thursday at J.H. Rose High School.
The author of “A Dream Too Big: The Story of an Improbable Journey from Compton to Oxford,” Moore was in Greenville as keynote speaker for Building Hope Community Life Center’s annual fundraising banquet. When Moore was presented with the opportunity to speak to additional groups of teens and youth during his visit, it wasn’t a difficult call to make.
“Because of all he’s experienced and been able to accomplish, his desire is to share with as many people as he can his story in hopes that they would be inspired and encouraged,” Building Hope Executive Director Atlas Kelly said. “We believe that this is a pivotal moment not just for Building Hope but for the youth of our city.”
Hundreds of people — including students from Building Hope, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain and Third Street Education Center — ventured out in the snow to attend the 19th annual banquet at Rock Springs Center. Earlier Thursday, Moore addressed teens involved in Taking Steps Beyond Rose, a college exposure program.
Though they were meeting for the first time, program founder Tracey Moore and Caylin Moore discovered that they share more than a last name. They both have a passion for kids growing up in poverty and violence.
“He’s lived what they live. He can relate in a way I can’t,” Tracey Moore, a math teacher, said. “The way he got out is the way anybody could get out. They just needed to hear that hope.”
Born in Hollywood, Caylin Moore had anything but a glamorous childhood. His parents’ divorce when he was 6 took him from a middle-class neighborhood to an area just outside of Compton, Calif. He attended school in nearby Watts.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of Watts. Compton is the hood. Watts is like the hood of the hood,” Moore said.
Raised by a single mother in his grandmother’s home, Moore recalls that there often was too little to eat and nowhere to sleep. He shared a bed with his mother, brother and sister until he was a teenager.
“In first grade I remember at nighttime you would hear the gunshots,” he said. “I got used to hearing the gunshots. It was normal for me after a time, but what used to bother me was hearing those rats and those roaches.”
Another memory from first grade was a conversation among his peers on the playground who were talking about what they were going to do when they went to prison, as if it were some sort of rite of passage.
“I realized early on I wanted to do something big, something substantial,” Moore said. “I just was chasing this hope that God had something greater than the crack vials that you see on the ground or the heroin syringes that you see. … I told myself that I wanted to make something of myself.”
Athletics provided a temporary escape from his environment. Moore started playing football in Snoop Dogg’s youth league, where he also found mentors to encourage him in the absence of his father, who ended up serving time in prison for murder.
“That’s one of the biggest things if people are interested in stopping gang violence or stopping hopelessness, all these different things that many youth of today are dealing with, they need to invest in these mentoring programs,” Moore said in an interview about Building Hope. “The thing that inspires me is the adults around them are saying, ‘We want to make sure that we’re mentoring these children and bringing the best out of them.’”
The 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-pound Moore was moved to tears when he spoke of some of the mentors in his life, including not only his mother but teachers, coaches and school counselors who encouraged him.
“When you come to my neighborhood, to be honest with you, the expectation couldn’t be any lower. I had family members in my own household that didn’t have high expectations of me,” he said, adding that his grandmother threatened to shoot him for using her computer to fill out college applications because it interfered with her online gambling.
“If I gave up, people would have understood,” Moore said. “... People would actually give me sympathy. But I hit a point for myself where it’s like, ‘No, I won’t give up because I can’t give up.’
“If I give up, give up and go where? Where I come from, there’s nowhere to quit to if I quit,” he said.
Putting his energy into not only athletics but academics, Moore received a scholarship to attend Marist College in New York. Sidelined by an injury, he worked as a janitor to earn enough money to buy a plane ticket so that he could transfer schools. He graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in economics and minors in math and sociology.
While at TCU, he founded SPARK (Strong Players Are Reaching Kids), which took him and his teammates into disadvantaged schools to talk to students about the importance of education.
Moore plans to direct his doctoral research to addressing gang violence and providing youth alternatives to gang involvement. His goal is to become a university professor, which is something he would never have dreamed of in his early years.
“I’m extremely blessed to be here today, to be standing in front of you as somebody a young African American with dreadlocks, mind you, down my back that’s planning to be a college professor,” he said, laughing. “This might not be something that you see every day.
“You have that same thing within you,” Moore told students. “That same thing that lives within me lives within everybody
“Trust me when I say it’s possible. Anything’s possible. I truly believe that.”