The majority of the county’s public school students plan to return to the classroom in January, according to preliminary enrollment figures released this week.
Pitt County Schools expects more than 16,000 of its 23,000 students to be on campus at least part time for the spring semester, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6. That’s an increase of more than 15 percent over fall semester and will bring more than 3,500 additional learners to the district’s 38 school campuses.
“Right now we are looking at about 70 percent face-to-face,” Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said. “We started school this year with about 50 percent.”
Johnson said many families of full-time virtual students surveyed last month opted to move their children to face-to-face instruction for the second half of the school year.
“We understand that some of those parents who want (their children) to come back to school are those who made the decision very early in the summer and now realize that virtual education maybe is not something they can sustain, or they realize their student needs more help,” she said. “That’s why we opened up this (next) semester.”
The percentages of in-person and full-time virtual learners enrolled for spring semester vary from school to school, ranging from about 50 percent full-time virtual enrollment at Ayden Middle and South Central High schools to more than 85 percent face-to-face enrollment at South Greenville Elementary, Chicod and G.R. Whitfield schools.
Ten schools expect to have no more than 65 percent of their learners on campus, while in-person enrollment is expected to be 80 percent or higher at 10 other schools in the district. As of Nov. 25, about 54 percent of students in the district were on-campus learners.
Since October, in-person elementary learners have been permitted to attend classes each Tuesday through Friday. Mondays through the end of March are remote learning days for all students.
Most middle school and high school learners alternate weeks of on-campus and virtual instruction in order to maintain 6 feet of distancing required by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“At the local level we can be more restrictive, but we can’t be less restrictive than the latest executive order,” Johnson said.
She said that with increasing numbers of students wanting to return to face-to-face learning, some middle school and high school students who previously had been on campus every week may have to return to hybrid instruction for the spring semester.
“There are some schools that have invited others face to face before now, including middle and high schools if they had space,” Johnson said. “We may have some people who were going A and B week that may have to go back to A week/B week.
“This may mean that students have to change schedules or they have to change buses again,” she said. “They may have to change teachers.”
Johnson said the change in attendance also will mean that some teachers who were assigned to either face-to-face or virtual students will begin teaching both groups of learners.
She said some schools may need to change or rearrange classrooms to remain in compliance with distancing requirements, but no schools plan to add mobile units to accommodate additional learners.
Since classes resumed in August, there have been a total of 135 school-affected cases of COVID-19 reported in the district. The largest number recorded in a single week was 18, reported Nov. 20-26.
“We’re making sure that we are following protocols,”Johnson said. “So far we’ve been able to keep our numbers low or not have spread within our schools.”
On-campus learners are allowed to change to full-time virtual instruction at any time during the semester. Students who select full-time virtual enrollment for the spring will continue online learning through June 2021.