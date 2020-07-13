Greenville police have made an arrest in the death of a man discovered Saturday while firefighters investigated a gas leak.
Roland Thomas Barrett, 41, of Darden Drive was arrested and charged with a single count of murder on Monday, according to a Greenville Police Department news release.
He was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center Monday night under no bond, according to detention center records.
Barrett is accused of killing Leonard Shackleford Sr., 70, of Roundtree Drive. Shackleford’s body was discovered after 1 p.m. Saturday when Greenville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a gas leak at 504 B Roundtree Drive.
Fire-rescue personnel discovered Shackleford inside the residence and alerted the police. His cause of death has not been released.
Police described Barrett as an acquaintance of Shackleford, in a news release. No additional details were available.
The news release said the investigation continues and additional charges are likely.