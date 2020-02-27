Adams Car Wash has been wiped clean from the face of Greenville, but the new owners need city Board of Adjustment approval for their plans to build a new one.
CCWC Greenville 1, a limited liability company formed in South Carolina, purchased the Greenville Boulevard mainstay back in September then razed it completely a short time later.
It wants to build a new car washing facility with vacuum stations on the property’s perimeter, along the boulevard and Red Banks Road.
Greenville Planning and Development Services Director Thomas Barnett sent the company’s representative a letter in January saying staff couldn’t approve the proposed design because the stations would violate a rule that requires a 20-foot setback from the street’s right-of-way.
CCWC’s attorney argued the city’s setback rules do not specifically address accessory structures such as vacuum stations, and the proposed design should be permitted. The company will ask the board to overturn the staff decision.
The adjustment board also will hold a public hearing on CCWC’s request for a variance from the city’s schedule of development standards, so it can develop the property as it wants.
The company is arguing the shape of the lot will make it difficult to follow the city’s standards and produce some drive aisles.
Staff argues that there are designs that will allow the vacuum stations to be located outside the 20-foot setback and keep sufficient drive aisle widths.
The board is meeting at 6 p.m. in the Greenville City Council chambers. Also during the meeting it will conduct an annual review of bars, microbreweries and dining/entertainment-focused businesses that operate under special-use permits.
More than a dozen businesses, the majority that operate in the downtown Greenville area, are reviewed annually to ensure they are following the city’s fire and building codes and are not the site of repeated disturbances or criminal activity that require police intervention.
This year’s report, which covers the 2019 calendar year, shows that while some businesses had code violations and some issues that involved police action, staff is not recommending any additional hearings be held.
Also on the agenda:
- A public hearing to renew a special use permit to operate a bed and breakfast at 1105 E. Fifth St.
- A public hearing on Sidewalk Greenville, the developer of University Edge and Dickinson Loft, to amend its special-use permit to add market-rate apartments to the building. The Greenville City Council, at its Feb. 13 meeting, unanimously voted to amend its agreement with Sidewalk Greenville to add apartments to space that was designated for retail operations.