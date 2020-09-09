Greenville City Council is scheduled to receive an update on plans for its new riverfront park at its 4 p.m. workshop session on Thursday.
The update comes just as the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department opens the newest extension of the River Park North Primitive Trail.
A year ago the City Council approved the purchase of 163 acres of land that is unofficially known as the Adventure Park.
Near the intersection of Old Pactolus Road and Northeast Greenville Boulevard and bordering the Tar River, it is envisioned that the park will focus on outdoor recreational activities such as running, hiking, biking and camping along with lake-based and river recreation.
Selecting a permanent name for the park is one of the items staff and the council will discuss during the workshop.
The city has received more than 700 responses during surveys on proposed names for the site. Recreation and parks also consulted with various community groups.
Staff will review the feedback it’s received on the park’s name and how the process will move forward.
Staff also is working with Rivers and Associates on a two-phase design for the park’s development, and will provide an update on the construction of the first two phases, which includes timing and funding.
Both phases of the project include building primitive trails, water access for canoeing and kayaking, a beach area adjacent to the lake and parking.
The city currently has $310,000 available for the first two phases. Staff also plans to apply for a N.C. Trail Grant this month.
The city used $28,000 to build the new 1.3-mile extension of the River Park North Primitive Trail.
Now totaling 2.5 miles, the trail begins at the Walter Stasavich Science and Nature Center and ends at the eastern most point of River Park North.
The Tar River is visible from most of the trail, according to a Sept. 2 memorandum from Don Octigan, assistant director of recreation and parks.
There also are several areas that allow people to stand near the water’s edge.
“The end of the trail is a must-see, as it provides excellent long-distance views down the river,” Octigan said in the memo.
Because the new 1.3-mile section of trail goes through wetlands, parks coordinator Mark Tysinger encourages people to remain alert while hiking or biking the trail.
“I do think there is a good chance of seeing a snake on the trail because it is a new trail and it hasn’t been traveled nearly as much as the other trails have. It’s in an area of the park that you previously couldn’t get to,” Tysinger said. “Because it’s closer to the river there is a higher chance of seeing some of our nonvenomous water snakes. We already see those pretty regularly in the park.”
People need to be aware of their surroundings while hiking and biking along the trail, Tysinger said. However, one of the bigger safety concerns doesn’t involve wildlife, but plants.
Poison ivy is common in areas close to the river, Tysinger said, so people need to learn how to identify it.
“We’re already seeing it pop up along the trail so we highly recommended hiking boots or closed-toed shoes, sneakers, when hiking the trail,”Tysinger said. “Be aware of your surroundings at all times.”
Being aware not only protects hikers and cyclists from hazards, but allows them to experience unexpected wonders.
Tysinger said city staff and workers with Sawyers Land Developing, the company that built the trail, were once approached by a fox squirrel.
“A lot of folks don’t realize there are other types of squirrels in this area. It’s a lot bigger than a gray squirrel, it’s got a different coloring. The experience was really interesting,” Tysinger said.
Since the area still isn’t heavily traveled, there is a chance of having a close encounter with a deer or turkey, he said.
“If you have a chance to take a picture, by all means get a picture,” he said. “There is a lot to be appreciated as far as nature goes. If you are in the moment and see something cool stop and enjoy it and take it for what it is. You might not get a chance again.”
Also on Thursday’s workshop agenda:
Police Chief Mark Holtzman will present information on the department’s partnership with Intergrated Family Services and new protocols with the Department of Juvenile Justice.
- Staff is seeking council input on its plan to consolidate the city’s multiple financial policies into a comprehensive policy.