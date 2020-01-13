AgCarolina Farm Credit has made a $2,500 donation to Riley’s Army, an organization aimed at providing support to children with cancer and their families in eastern North Carolina.
Employees have the option to participate in “A Cause a Quarter” each quarter. The quarterly campaign requires a $25 donation from participating employees to a nonprofit voted on by all employees of the association. Participants are able to wear jeans each Friday of the quarter in which they participate.
Chosen by employees for the third quarter of 2019 was Riley’s Army. With employee and Association contributions, the total donation amount is $2,500.
“AgCarolina Farm Credit is committed to being a good steward of the resources in our communities,” AgCarolina CEO Dave Corum said. “A Cause a Quarter is the product of an employee suggestion and has been a great way for our team to understand how we can all work together to make an impact.
“We are proud to partner with a local organization making such a great impact on the children and families impacted by a cancer diagnosis,” Corum said. “We are grateful for all the members of Riley’s Army and wish them continued success with their mission.”
AgCarolina Farm Credit is a farmer-owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Raleigh. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in central and eastern North Carolina. AgCarolina Farm Credit has over $1.5 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to nearly 3,000 North Carolina farmers.