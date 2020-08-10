AgCarolina Farm Credit is accepting applications for its Ag Biz programs through Friday.
AgCarolina offers two programs with a focus on assisting participants and their families with business planning among other key financial and money matters related to an agricultural operation.
- Ag Biz Basics is designed for young, beginning, small and veteran individuals who are thinking about or in the beginning stages of starting a farming operation.
- Ag Biz Planner is designed for young, beginning, small and veteran individuals who are already farming. This course is more in-depth and offers participants the opportunity to create a business plan specifically for their farming operation.
The application and program information are available via www.agcarolina.com. The program will begin in September and will conclude with a final conference in January. Individuals selected for the program will be notified.
“AgCarolina Farm Credit supports these Ag Biz programs because graduates implementing the materials learned in these courses prove to be better managers of their operations,” President and CEO Dave Corum said. “Investing in young, beginning, small, and veteran farmers is a great way to ensure agriculture remains the number one industry in North Carolina.”
AgCarolina Farm Credit is a farmer-owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Raleigh. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in central and eastern North Carolina. It has over $1.5 billion in loans and commitments to nearly 3,000 farmers to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment and other needs.