An air filtration company headquartered in Washington, N.C., is expanding its operations and adding 39 jobs, the governor’s office announced.
Pamlico Air’s North Carolina is launching a new division to design, develop and produce high efficiency air filtration products and related equipment for the pharmaceutical, microelectronics, biotech, nuclear, and healthcare markets, a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper said.
“Eastern North Carolina is home to a lot of the Pamlico Air family,” CEO Travis Stephenson said in the release. “Locating our high purity facility here with our corporate office made sense for lots of reasons. It’s a great fit for us, and Pamlico Air is a great fit for Beaufort County.”
Formerly organized as Cleanaire LLC, the company is a high-quality air filtration manufacturer that services retail, wholesale, commercial, and industrial markets nationally, the release said.
Headquartered in Washington, the company’s website said it has manufacturing facilities in Wilson, Florida and Texas.
Cooper has declared this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week, marking the importance of this sector of the state’s economy.
“It comes as no surprise that we are announcing manufacturing jobs during Manufacturing Week,” Cooper said. “Companies like Pamlico Air continue to choose expansion in North Carolina because of our state’s workforce and our focus on building the foundation for a strong economic future.”
Larry Evans, chairman of the Beaufort County Board of Commissioners, welcomed news of the $1.4 million investment and job creation.
“Many of the Pamlico Air employees call Beaufort County home and this expansion shows their continued commitment to help grow the local economy and to give back to the community in which they live. We support them and wish them much success in this new venture,” Evans said.
Salaries for the new jobs at Pamlico Air will vary by position but the average annual wage will be $38,077, in line with the Beaufort County average of $38,008.
“Manufacturing is the heartbeat of the North Carolina economy and even the coronavirus has never stopped it,” said Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland. “Companies like Pamlico Air that expand their existing operations here make a powerful statement about the health of our state.”
A performance-based grant of $120,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Pamlico Air’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs.
Companies receive no money up front and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina Community College System, Beaufort County Community College, the MidEast Commission, the City of Washington, Beaufort County, and Beaufort County Economic Development.
With more than 470,000 manufacturing employees across the state, North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and ninth largest in the nation, the release said. Manufacturing accounts for 19 percent of North Carolina’s economic output at $100.1 billion.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for Pamlico Air during its site evaluation and decision-making process, the news release said.