ECU alumni are looking for a new chancellor who shares their passion for the Purple and Gold.
Members of the Alumni Association Board of Directors said on Friday that the next person to take the helm at ECU needs to understand the unique aspects of their alma mater.
“The chancellor here is different from any other chancellor,” said association member Phil Dixon, who has served on two previous chancellor search committees. “He is a spokesman and a leader for all of eastern North Carolina.”
The meeting was the seventh in a series of listening sessions to draw input on ECU’s next chancellor. Separate forums have been geared toward students, faculty, staff and community, a meeting which had only one person to attend. An online survey regarding the priorities for selecting a new chancellor has received more than 4,000 responses.
Ron Mitchelson, provost and senior vice chancellor of academic affairs, is serving as interim chancellor until a replacement can be found for Dan Gerlach, who resigned as interim chancellor in October. Chancellor Cecil Staton stepped down in 2019 after three years.
Several Alumni Association board members, who made up the majority of those attending Friday’s session, said they are hoping for a longer-term tenure for the next chancellor.
“I think Pirate pride is something the new chancellor, I hope he has or he must have,” said Sheridan Barnes, who graduated from ECU along with two of his brothers.
“We’re looking at a leader that give the university such a vibrance that it brings students, it brings top-quality staff, it brings top-quality faculty,” he said. “We have had that.”
Several speakers made reference to former chancellor Leo W. Jenkins, who led the university for one of the longest terms in its more than 110-year history, from 1960-78.
“Leo Jenkins was the gold standard,” said Allen Smith. “Throughout the state, so many people said, ‘East Carolina can’t.’ He said, ‘We will. Watch us.’”
Dixon said Jenkins, a New Jersey native, was not a likely candidate for the job. But he had a good understanding of the region.
Understanding was a frequently used word at the meeting, which about 50 people attended including eight search committee members. Among them was Alumni Association board chairman Michael Aho.
Neil Dorsey said the new chancellor should understand the role of Division 1 athletics and the place of sports at the university.
“Football should not be the driving force,” he said.
“I think we’re sitting in a boondoggle right here. We didn’t need all this,” Dorsey told fellow alumni who were meeting in TowneBank Towers, completed last fall as part of ECU’s $60 million Southside Renovation Project. “If you look at the number of folks that are not attending NCAA sporting events, it’s not good.”
Glenda Moultrie said the new chancellor needs to understand how to interact with students.
“I would like to see a chancellor that engages with students,” said Moultrie, whose son and daughter also attended ECU. “I love to see a chancellor walk the campus so that the students recognize him because a lot of times the students don’t even know who the chancellor is.”
Dixon said the new chancellor needs to understand how to work with the board of governors for University of North Carolina system. He suggested the search committee consider looking within one of the 16 campuses of the UNC system for candidates.
Sue Ann Forrest said ECU should look beyond UNC system schools and consider candidates from private universities. She said where the candidate is from is less important than the passion he or she would bring to the role.
“I don’t want someone who just puts on a purple tie or a purple blouse. Anybody can do that,” she said. “But somebody who really love this place in eastern North Carolina … who can understand that culture and love this place as much as I do if not more.”
There was some disagreement over the academic credentials necessary. Some board members insisted that the chancellor’s role should not be off-limits to those who do not possess a doctoral degree, while others questioned how a person could hope to lead faculty without having those credentials.
“Unfortunately there are some places where there’s a club that you’ve got to have a key to fit in, and academia is one of those places,” Tom Robinson said. “For a guy to be a leader, his peers have to feel like he’s equal.”
Some questioned how any candidate could fulfill the list of requirements, which also included ability to recruit and retain students, improve the university’s finances and embrace technology, while maintaining the ability to listen.
“It sounds like to me we need to just hire Jesus,” Smith said.
He said that if the committee focused on finding a candidate who embodies ECU’s motto, “Servivre,” which means “to serve,” he or she would likely possess the other qualities desired.
“Leo Jenkins never settled, and I don’t think we should settle at all,” he said. “There should be a tenacity, a chip on the shoulder, call it what you want. We need that in our new chancellor.”
A Board of Visitors listening session is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday at the East Carolina Heart Institute, 115 Heart Drive.