On day one of her school’s announced two-week closure, student Nastia Hnatov spent the morning doing what most any teenager would do — sleeping in and not getting going until around noon.
But by afternoon the Arendell Parrott Academy sophomore was tackling chemistry, world history and French in that order, with English, math and art to finish in the next 12 hours.
When Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that closed North Carolina’s public schools and banned gatherings of more than 100 people, some students were handed time off, some were given take-home material and others began doing school work from home.
For Pitt County public schools students, the 10 days of closure are not considered instructional days, so remote or distance learning is not required. Students at The Oakwood School and Trinity Christian School have been given a few days’ extension on their spring breaks before continuing their studies online.
For Parrott students, who attended school in Kinston on Friday, Monday was the first day of online classes. Students like Nastia were given instructions for logging in and continuing their studies.
Head of School Bert Bright said that even before the coronavirus concerns, many Parrott faculty members already were using a variety of methods for interacting with students online.
Laura Thompson of Winterville, who teaches Advanced Placement U.S. and world history at Parrott, routinely records lectures on an educational website and assigns her students to listen to them at home to prepare for the next day’s class discussion and activities.
“For my students, this is what they are accustomed to,” she said, “so it’s not really a change in our game, so to speak.”
Over the next two weeks, Thompson periodically will convene her classes using Facebook Live.
“That way they can interact with me and I can interact with them and go over what they don’t understand,” she said. “We’ll try to have discussion that way.”
Twice a week, students will be online together during what would be their regular class meeting time.
At John Paul II Catholic High School, where online instruction is slated to begin Wednesday, students will use Google Hangouts Meet to spend the majority of the school day online with their teachers and their peers.
“It’s face-to-face instruction through the computer,” Assistant Principal Debbie Sommer said. “They will stay in their same routine, first through eighth period every day.”
Except for lunch and study hall, John Paul II students are expected to remain online from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on school days.
Director of Admissions and Marketing Doug Smith said the fact that all students already have iPads should help make a smoother transition to online learning.
“Some of the teachers had already utilized some of these tools,” he said. “So from the kids’ standpoint, the learning curve is not as steep given they’re utilizing the technology already in the classroom.”
Teachers have the option of delivering lectures in an empty classroom to students watching online or teaching from home, Sommer said.
“It’s important for them to be able to see their teachers, to be able to talk to them and ask them questions, to see their friends,” she said. “We wanted to use a platform that we could do that.”
What is not yet known is how factors such as internet speed and increased online traffic due to students and their parents working at home will affect the delivery of instruction. Still, Sommer said, school officials opted for dealing with technical difficulties over suspending instruction for two weeks or longer.
“It’s uncharted territory at this point,” she said. “We don’t know how long it will go on.”
John Paul II students already are voicing concerns about their school prom, which still is tentatively scheduled for April 30.
The threat posed by the coronavirus also has left student-athletes in limbo and interrupted academic competitions as well.
Nastia is a member of Parrott’s quiz bowl team, which won the Lenoir County competition and was scheduled to advance to the regionals later this month. But the cancellation of schools means that the contest will be postponed or even canceled altogether.
Nastia doesn’t want to talk about the possibility of a longer period of school closure.
“It’s a long time for no socializing, two weeks,” she said, adding that although students tend to stay connected on social media, it’s not the same.
“We’ll just be stuck at home,” she said.“You don’t have the breaks at school, the funny things that happen in class with your teachers and your classmates.”
Thompson, too, will be eager to return to the classroom. Working from home is hardly a vacation for this mother of two boys, ages 4 and 9, who also are out of school for two weeks.
While she believes online instruction is a good alternative to missing 10 days of instruction, there still are some things students will miss.
“Beyond just the social aspect that I think is extremely important, it’s the magic of the classroom,” she said. “Sure we have Facebook live, but how do you replicate what happens when we’re all together doing an activity and they’re feeding off one another’s ideas and discussion? I can’t necessarily replicate that.
“Technology has its place,” Thompson said. “But I personally do not think anything will ever replicate that one on one connection between teacher and student.”