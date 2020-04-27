GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 6-10, 2019:
No owner listed, 601 Country Club Drive D, commercial alterations, $49,500.
PCMH Management Inc., 9 Medical Drive, commercial alterations, $1,217,700.
No owner listed, 305 Baytree Drive, residential garage/carport, $14,385.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W1, multi-family townhome, $585,000.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W2, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W3, multi-family townhome, $68,160.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W4, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W5, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W6, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W7, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W8, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3921 Vancroft Circle W9, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
No owner listed, 3920 Vancroft Circle W1, multi-family townhome, $520,000.
No owner listed, 3920 Vancroft Circle W2, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3920 Vancroft Circle W3, multi-family townhome, $68,160.
No owner listed, 3920 Vancroft Circle W4, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3920 Vancroft Circle W5, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
No owner listed, 3920 Vancroft Circle W6, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3920 Vancroft Circle W7, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
No owner listed, 3929 Vancroft Circle W1, multi-family townhome, $470,000.
No owner listed, 3929 Vancroft Circle W2, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3929 Vancroft Circle W3, multi-family townhome, $68,160.
No owner listed, 3929 Vancroft Circle W4, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
No owner listed, 3929 Vancroft Circle W5, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3929 Vancroft Circle W6, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3929 Vancroft Circle W7, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W1, multi-family townhome, $570,000.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W2, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W3, multi-family townhome, $68,160.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W4, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W5, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W6, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W7, multi-family townhome, $68,160.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W8, multi-family townhome, $50,000.
No owner listed, 3928 Vancroft Circle W9, multi-family townhome, $90,000.
Morris L. Jones, 119 Fort Sumter Drive, residential additions, $7,425.
No owner listed, 1527 S.E. Greenville Blvd., residential additions, $27,239.
No owner listed, 1500 Spruce St., residential additions, $17,522.
No owner listed, 235 Country Club Drive, residential alterations, $28,342.
No owner listed, 415 Staton Road, commercial roofing, $357,500.
No owner listed, 991 S.W. Greenville Blvd., commercial roofing, $715,000.
No owner listed, 2280 Birch Hollow Drive, single-family residential, $318,450.
No owner listed, 608 Southbridge Court, single-family residential, $242,925.
No owner listed, 2250 Birch Hollow Drive, single-family residential, $346,875.
No owner listed, 3509 Calvary Drive, single-family residential, $251,850.
No owner listed, 1100 Katie Lane, single-family residential, $251,850.
No owner listed, 2346 Great Laurel Court, single-family residential, $193,050.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 1-7:
4D Ventures LLC, 4233 Lee St., Ayden, re-roofing, $18,537.
Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St., Ayden, re-roofing, $24,000.
Mary John Dixon, 7509 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, commercial business, $728,000.
SECURE Inc., 2464 Jay Circle, Greenville, residential renovation, $50,000.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 2322 Mollie Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $350,880.
Paul E. Porterfield, 219 McCotter Drive, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $152,160.
William Craig Durfey, 2847 Philippi Circle, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Maxwell A. Nairn, 5795 Gay Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $255,120.
Adan Aguilar Camacho, 2629 Weigum Court, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1011 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $255,680.
Jimmy Mack Reekes, 3720 Hoots Road, Greenville, Lot 3, residential alteration, $250,000.
Phillip B. Carraway, 2170 Jolly Ole Field Road, Grifton, single-family house with attached garage, $211,040.
Samuel Thomas Eason, 750 VOA Site C Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $80,000.
Reggie Spain Construction LLC, 3215 Bessemer Drive, Greenville, Lot 34, single-family house with attached garage, $187,280.
Janet Lynne Turner, 3317 Taylors Pointe Drive, Winterville, deck, $7,650.
CMH Homes Inc., 1099 Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, Lot 3, single-family modular residence, $119,360.
Christopher Todd Nichols, 2685 Askew Road, Farmville, single-family house, $164,120.
Nicky Charles Powell, 411 Windchime Drive, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Jeffrey L. Clark, 1232 Coghill Lane, Greenville, single-family modular residence, $239,800.
Michael Cary Pitt, 3373 Mills Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $311,840.
Camo Real Estate Inc., 4360 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, sign, $3,000.
Camo Real Estate Inc., 909 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, sign, $3,000.
Cedar Run Capital LLC, 7364 Main St., Bethel, commercial upfit, $35,000.
William Craig Durfey, 2847 Philippi Circle, Grimesland, pool, no estimate.