The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from April 2-8.
Care One Assisted Living of Greenville LLC to North State Bank $2,880,000
Terri Lynne Finney (a/k/a Terri Newland), Shaun Newland to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $110,000
Terius Migele Silver, Shanita Bennett to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $190,878
Mark M. Tharrington, Darlene H. Tharrington to Capital Bank NA $237,883
Travis Lee Chabo, Laura Crenshaw Chabo to loandepot.com LLC $205,200
Wesley House LLC to CresCom Bank $200,000
William B. James, Jeannette C. James to PNC Bank NA $366,320
Phillip B. Carraway, Tracey N. Carraway to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $228,000
Angela Sears Rhodes, Robert H. Rhodes to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $440,000
Logan Simmons to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $110,000
Michael D. Streeter, Katura Lynn Taylor to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $286,372
Joseph Scott Squires to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $102,400
Garrett Taylor, Diane Taylor to State Employees’ Credit Union $415,800
William J. Davis IV to First Bank $249,400
Nicholas H. Capogna, Chelsea Marcuard to Stefano Marcuard (trustee), Karen L. Shaw (trustee) $450,000
Timothy Vernon Clifton, Margaret Ruth Clifton to Movement Mortgage LLC $460,750
Tambra White to Alcova Mortgage LLC $144,444
Ashley Janette Graham to TIAA FSB $251,225
Steven R. Jones, Andra B. Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
Ellen L. Finch to State Employees’ Credit Union $134,500
Jeffrey Eugene Phillips, Michele Medlin Phillips to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $230,000
Geoffrey W. Deen, Nicole L. Deen to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $168,800
James Bryant Beddard, Kathryn Daniels Beddard to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $313,500
Richard Connor Britt to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $108,900
Tyrone Gray to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $212,121
Michael Stephen Warren, Alysson Bennett Warren to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $110,509.49
Jack J. Dail III to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $162,626
Benjamin G. Thompson to Truist Bank $156,000
Randy Joel Edens, Darlene Hines Edens to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000
Lauren Elizabeth Harris to Truist Bank $124,645
Arthur Winfield Knight Jr., Diane Nagel to Alcova Mortgage LLC $420,909
James A. Riese, Eudie L. Lee to Quicken Loans Inc. $107,860
Jason E. Bryant, Larrin M. Bryant to Alcova Mortgage LLC $218,010
Michael Brewer, Tosha Brewer to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $190,000
Lauren Victoria Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $107,000
Justin Lee Vestal, Linda Michelle Vestal to Wells Fargo Bank NA $278,213
Howana Stanett Holloway, Eddie Holloway Jr. to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $215,033
Melissa Keyes to Quicken Loans Inc. $122,735
Wesley M. Measamer, Leslie M. Measamer to Southern Bank and Trust Company $400,000
Walker Lee Allen Jr., Elizabeth B. Allen to Southern Bank and Trust Company $185,000
Ashleigh E. Levine to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $102,820
Kalyan Srinivas Muppavarapu, Sravanthi Utpala to Truist Bank $171,000
Brianna Bernadette Horne to Truist Bank $141,075
Nancy C. Humphrey to Truist Bank $120,000
Brandon Scott Faucette, Jessica Marie Spruill to Truist Bank $100,000
Jeffrey Earl Koen, Anita Ruth Koen to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $270,276
Leanne Griffin Perkins Coore, Hunter Allen Coore to Equity Resources of Ohio Inc. $311,000
Heriberto Calles, Jennifer H. Calles to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $148,480
Abby J. McKenzie to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $134,500
Donghai Zheng, Yuan Yuan to Resource Financial Services Inc. $177,000
Glendale Court Housing Partners LP to Merchants Bank of Indiana $10,450,176
Sharon W. Tyson, Mackie Tyson to State Employees’ Credit Union $116,850
Harold Braden Jr., Diana Maraline Braden to Wells Fargo Bank NA $291,244
Laterrence Daniels to Cityworth Mortgage LLC $235,000
Leigh Anne Martino, Jeremy Paul Martino to Movement Mortgage LLC $210,800
Juan C. Cevallos, Maria Luisa Cevallos to Alcova Mortgage LLC $151,905
Richard Allen Pugh, Karen Louise Sperandio-Pugh to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $134,800
Johnny Martinez, Hafeena Ali-Martinez, Joshua N. Ali-Martinez to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $184,594
Chad Gerber, Lauren E. Gerber to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $111,920
Dandrea Vanessa Walker to Homespire Mortgage Corporation $243,449
Andrew Cole Queen, Cassidy Flowers to Amres Corporation $166,250
Tyeasia Dorsey, Terrance Dorsey to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $176,700
Fred Douglas Hilliard, Elinor Elizabeth Hilliard to American Financial Network Inc. $233,000
Stephanie M. Ramirez (a/k/a Stephanie Marie Ramirez), Jorge Ramirez to Truist Bank $105,000
Michael Allan Nagl, Brandy Renae Nagl to Wells Fargo Bank NA $189,800
James E. Collins, I-Yang Kim Collins to Southern Bank and Trust Company $110,000
Yuliana E. Ortega to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $161,500
Nathan B. Carlson, Ashley H. Carlson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $243,500
Ryan Payne, Vanessa Payne to USAA Federal Savings Bank $168,795
William D. Porter, Patricia M. Porter to Premia Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Premia Relocation Mortgage $221,000
Karen Furlough to Alcova Mortgage LLC $161,250
Michael Valverde, Carmen Natalia Ugalde to Quicken Loans Inc. $139,789
Michael House, Tammy House to Quicken Loans Inc. $158,790
Jeremy Spencer Gooch, Kara Lynne Gooch to American Financing Corporation $188,940
James E. Moore, Donneshia G. Moore to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $306,900
Ilya N. Boykov to Navy Federal Credit Union $100,223
Michael L. Johnson (a/k/a Michael Louis Johnson, trustee) to Truist Bank $100,000
Rodney E. Jones, Marie A. Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $300,000
Barry Woodard, Jan Woodard to United Community Bank $134,000
William Lanier, Sheila Lanier to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $179,792
John M. Ogle Jr., Anna S. Ogle to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $350,000
Joe Kenneth Lee, Christina Bullock to Finance of America Mortgage LLC $115,862
Cleveland Bernard Johnson, Terrie Reese Johnson to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $103,116.93
Hunter Lee Peyton, Alexandra Sneed Peyton to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $249,500
Nola A. Stocks to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $227,500
Thomas Michael Partin Jr., Meredith Jane Partin to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $239,800
Janet P. Langley to Hometown Lenders Inc. $201,286
Randall Scott Butts, Miriam Butts to State Employees’ Credit Union $109,800
Lucas Delmar Longest, Haley A. Longest to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $172,000
Ronald G. Westgate (trustee), Mary L. Westgate (trustee) to Wells Fargo Bank NA $525,000
Joseph E. Neal, Megan N. Neal to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $205,214
Tag Development East LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $557,349
Karen S. Mozingo, Donald R. Mozingo to State Employees’ Credit Union $159,750
Charlie Leslie Manning III, Elizabeth H. Manning to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $375,000
John D. Payne, Kimberly V. Payne to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $227,107
Jonathan Otano to Alcova Mortgage LLC $157,102
Jason Armstrong, Angela Armstrong to State Employees’ Credit Union $107,800
Alyssa A. Sleight to USAA Federal Savings Bank $108,800
Cory D. Holden to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $149,094