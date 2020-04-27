The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed April 2-8 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
2609 Arlington Condominium Owners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Russell J. Fleming, 2140 W. Arlington Blvd., Ste. A, Greenville.
2T Investments LLC, agent Joseph Thomas Allred II, 3714 Fluellen Drive, Rocky Mount.
4 Life Development LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Amajenold Enterprises LLC, agent Brian Christopher Acklin, 286 S. Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland.
Aspire 2 Excellence LLC, agent Kristin S. Braswell, 340 Barrel Drive, Winterville.
Be Healthy Apothecary LLC, agent Wendi D. Jones, 126 W. Main St., Unit 2, Washington.
Believe Property Connections LLC, agent Kiesha Baker Chavis, 821 Lewis Drive, Grifton.
BFH Properties LLC, agent Joseph Bland, 3509A Ellsworth Drive, Greenville.
Blooming Stone Child Development Center LLC, agent Joann Perkins, 3835 Sterling Pointe Drive, Unit RR1, Winterville.
Body and Mind Healing LLC, agent De’ja Armstrong, 368 Farmview Court, Winterville.
Bri’Creative LLC, agent Britany Nowell, 4271 Dudley’s Grant Drive, Apt. C, Winterville.
C & L Surgical Supply LLC, agent Tracie McGee, 1922F Quail Ridge Road, Greenville.
Classic Venture Hospitality LLC, agent Vishivinder Pathak, 1040 Boyce St., Williamston.
Conquer COVID-19, nonprofit, agent David Austin Mooney, 947 Falcon Circle, Greenville.
Crossroads Pecans LLC, agent Sindy Fitzgerald, 2131 Wynn Road, Williamston.
Eighty Five LLC, agent Thomas Gaskill, 906 Corbett St., Winterville.
F4e LLC, agent Terrence Taylor, 97 Turnberry, Rocky Mount.
Farmers Lawn Service LLC, agent Angela Farmer, 22 Discover Drive, Pinetops.
Fat Max Farms LLC, agent Melanie Halsey, 86 Glebe Creek Landing Road, Bath.
Francis D. McKee & Associates LLC, agent Francis D. McKee, 3612 Peace St., Farmville.
Fur Baby Fields PLLC, agent William Leigh Atherton, 711 Staton House Road, Greenville.
GameChanger247 LLC, agent Kevin M. Sayed, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Go 2 Your Room LLC, agent Angela C. Revis, 104 Blackwater Drive, Winterville.
Greenpointe Tree Solutions LLC, agent Nathaniel Elwell, 2906 Birdsong Circle, Grimesland.
H & H Lawn Care and Landscape Services LLC, agent Marsha Henderson, 709 Winterfield Drive, Winterville.
High Horse Transportation LLC, agent Kelvin Basnight, 939 U.S. 1317 South, Windsor.
HVAA Rentals 5 LLC, agent Hal Conger, 3503 A.G. Warren Road, Grimesland.
Hwy 55 of Florida Inc., agent Keith E. Moore, Esq., 220 Bryant St., Rocky Mount.
Hwy 55 of Louisiana Inc., agent Keith E. Moore, Esq., 220 Bryant St., Rocky Mount.
Hwy 55 of Montana Inc., agent Keith E. Moore, Esq., 220 Bryant St., Rocky Mount.
Hwy 55 of South Carolina Inc., agent Keith E. Moore, Esq., 220 Bryant St., Rocky Mount.
Hwy 55 of Tennessee Inc., agent Keith E. Moore, Esq., 220 Bryant St., Rocky Mount.
Hwy 55 of the Virginias Inc., agent Keith E. Moore, Esq., 220 Bryant St., Rocky Mount.
JBM Interior Trim LLC, agent Jorge Ballesteros Mora, 986 Pridgen Road, Snow Hill.
JL Whitehurst Farms Inc., agent Jeffrey L. Whitehurst, 3281 Eugene James Road, Tarboro.
Kairos Vision: Innovation Marketing LLC, agent Deories McLendon, 520 Boxelder Way, Apt. 302 A, Greenville.
Kiddie Solutions LLC, agent Athalia Trammel, 740 Second St., Ayden.
Kingdom Advancement LLC, agent Roger Southerland III, 960 Woodland Road, Tarboro.
La Bodega El Gordo LLC, agent Ricardo D. Perez, 3034 Fort Run Road, Snow Hill.
Meggs Beach Condo LLC, agent William Joel Meggs, 103 Hidden Drive, Greenville.
Milk & Honey LLC, agent Angela C. Revis, 104 Blackwater Drive, Winterville.
Morris Trucking 252 Inc., agent Quinton Morris, 1012 Deerchase Drive, Rocky Mount.
Reedy Branch Rentals Inc., agent Eric Uhlenbrock, 4432 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville.
Rhapsody Refuge LLC, agent Angela C. Revis, 104 Blackwater Drive, Winterville.
Service Write Inc. (p/l/n Service Write LLC), agent Peter Andrew Seymour, 709 Emerald Park Drive, Winterville.
SPF 30 Investments LLC, agent Joseph Thomas Allred II, 3519 White Oak Ridge Drive, Battleboro.
STEM Inc., agent Robbin P. Pridgen, 102 Ivy Lane, Rocky Mount.
Touched by God’s Angels Cleaning Service LLC, agent Genesa Tatum, 3921 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
U Good Bro Inc., nonprofit, agent Jasmin L. Spain, 1659 Wimbledon Drive, Apt. 185, Greenville.
Uniquely Made Developmental Learning Center LLC, agent David Dickens, 5928 U.S. Highway 64, Tarboro.
Vidhi LLC, agent Paresh Shah, 301 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Young Commercial Interiors LLC, agent Michael Young, 600 B Howell St., Greenville.