The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 2-8. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
- Carolina Long Term Care LLC to Care One Assisted Living of Greenville LLC: 2.95 acres, Greenville Township $6,400
- Jeffery Ryan Spruill (a/k/a Jeffrey Ryan Spruill), Crystal Garris Spruill to Terius Migele Silver, Shanita Bennett: Lot 380, Emerald Park subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Winterville Township $389
- Bruce Whitaker Jr., Bonita M. Whitaker to Antonio Carroll, Monteria Paige: 0.33802 acres $60
- Dmitri Kolychev, Evelina Kolychev to William B. James, Jeannette C. James: Lot 53, Oak Hill East, Winterville Township $916
- Patrick Shaun Foley, Jennifer Foley (t/t/a Jennifer Ann Williams) to Logan Simmons: Unit 2217-E, Building 15, Locksley Woods Condominiums, Winterville Township $216
- Wendell Evans to Michael K. Gibbs: Lot 1, Block C, Tucker Farms, Section 1, Phase 2, Greenville quitclaim
- Wendell Evans to Michael K. Gibbs: Lot 4, Block C, Tucker Farms, Section 1, Phase 2, Greenville quitclaim
- Wendell Evans to Ida I. Evans: Lot 3 (with exception), Block C, Tucker Farms, Section 1, Phase 2, Greenville quitclaim
- Westpointe Properties LLC to Joseph Scott Squires: Lot 152, Westpointe, Section 10, Phase 2, Greenville Township $257
- Thomas J. Segrave Sr., Katrina Segrave to Garrett Taylor, Diane Taylor: Lot 6, Block A, Bedford Place, Section 5, Phase Two, Winterville Township $924
- FJD Corporation (f/k/a Diabs Realty Inc.) to BFP LLC: parcel, Durham County $1,600
- JO-DI Inc. to BFP LLC: parcel, Durham County $400
- TW Business & Investments Group Inc. to Le & Lam Properties LLC: Unit U-6, Sheraton Village Townhomes, Section 5, Phase 2, Winterville Township $100
- Courtney McGlothlin Baker (f/k/a Courtney M. McGlothlin), David M. Baker to D & C Baker Holdings LLC: Lot 79, Meadow Woods, Section 1, Winterville Township *
- Brian Keogh Jr., Katie Keogh to Nicholas H. Capogna, Chelsea Marcuard: Lot 32, Block E, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 3, Winterville Township $1,060
- Nicholas P. Crabtree, Lauren Bowers Crabtree to Timothy Vernon Clifton, Margaret Ruth Clifton: Lot 60, South Hall subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $970
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Crossfire Rentals LLC: Lot 9, Block B, Fairlane subdivision *
- Charles G. Watkeys, Teena L. Watkeys to Stephen Cassero, Patricia Mary Cassero: Lot 39, Brandy Creek, Phase 2 $564
- Michael C. Reubens, Sally Reubens (t/t/a Sally R. Cook) to Tambra White: Lot 19, Horseshoe Acres subdivision $286
- Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Ashley Janette Graham: Lot 96, Westhaven South, Section Two, Winterville Township $520
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Tyrone Gray: Lot 18, Denali subdivision, Section 3 $420
- Stephen Marcus Brand, Erin Helvig Brand to Michael Stephen Warren, Alysson Bennett Warren: 10.691 acres, Grimesland Township $78
- Peter M. Byers, Susan Byers to Carina Romero Lozano, Yesenia Romero Lozano: Lot 96, Crystal Acres, Section 4 $48
- Glenn Warren, Linda S. Warren to Jack J. Dail III: parcel, Farmville Township $322
- Harold D. McMillion to Benjamin G. Thompson: Lot 31, Barefoot Landing, Section 3, Winterville Township $390
- Olga Terrill (t/t/a Olga Igorevna Kelley), Jeffrey Terrill to Lauren Elizabeth Harris: Lot 3, Westpointe, Section 5, Phase 2 $257
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Jason E. Bryant, Larrin M. Bryant: Lot 11, Laurel Oaks, Phase 1 $454
- Lora M. Setliff to Michael Brewer, Tosha Brewer: 6.816 acres, Arthur Township $400
- Aaron B. Drake, Mary Kathleen Murdock Drake to Lauren Victoria Jones: Lot 15B, Carroll Crossing subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $210
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Justin Lee Vestal, Linda Michelle Vestal: Lot 389, Langston West, Section 1, Phase 11 $620
- Waterford Place Apartments IV LLC to HPI Waterford IV LLC: 4.612 acres quitclaim
- Cooper Island Development LLC to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lots 93 and 120, Westhaven South, Section 2, Greenville $150
- Zoltan Konder, Annicha Konder to Howana Stanett Holloway, Eddie Holloway Jr.: Lot 78, Laurie Meadows, Section A, Phase 3, Winterville Township $438
- Heather Persinger (co-executor), Laura Persinger Todd (co-executor), Zachary James Todd, Andrew Todd, Kylee Ashton Smith, Kendrick Tyson to Melissa Keyes: parcel, Ayden Township $250
- Megan Fields to Ashleigh E. Levine: Unit 4, Building Q, Kittrell Farms Townhouses, Winterville Township $212
- Lia Biscardi to Kalyan Srinivas Muppavarapu, Sravanthi Utpala: Lot 22B, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 2 $360
- Wilson Properties II LLC to Brianna Bernadette Horne, Mamie Bernadette Rodgers: Lot 215B, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $296
- June S. Haddock (individually and as executor) to Heber Aldridge II, Jenna Aldridge: 11.41 acres and 0.64 acres $127
- Philip Gregory Rogers, Rebekah Page Rogers to Barry Woodard, Jan Woodard: Lot 118B, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville Township $335
- Paul E. Porterfield, Sandra B. Porterfield to David M. Baker, Courtney M. Baker: 0.76 acre, Chicod Township
- Barbara C. Wade, Bruce G. Wade, Susan C. Porter, William A. Porter Jr., William D. Cherry III, Connie G. Cherry to John Glover, Tammy Glover: Parcel 3, W.L. Tripp Heirs division, Ayden Township $84
- FFAH Glendale Court LLC to Glendale Court Housing Partners LP: parcel, Greenville $10,000
- Gregory Curtis Grayson Jr., Brandi Grayson to Abby J. McKenzie: Lot 113, Devonshire, Section II, Winterville Township $265
- Anthony Gaeta, Barbara Gaeta to Jeffrey Goodson Sasser: Lot 15-A, Hampton Creek, Phase Two $240
- Jim Turquand-Young to Laterrence Daniels: Lot 77, Davencroft, Phase 1, Winterville Township $470
- Harry Thomas Sr., Gwendolyn D. Thomas to Juan Carlos Cevallos, Maria Luisa Cevallos: Lot 251, Charleston Village, Section 1, Phase 2, Winterville Township $320
- T.K. Lee, You-An-Sun Lee to Johnny Martinez, Hafeena Ali-Martinez, Joshua Nathaniel Ali-Martinez: Lots 6 (portion) and 7, Oakmont subdivision $376
- Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Chad Gerber, Lauren E. Gerber: Unit 4, Building L, Karringtyn Crossing, Medford Pointe, Greenville $280
- Wendy Hudnell, John Hudnell to Peter L. Berghold, Eleanor Berghold: 0.897 acre, Ayden Township $336
- D.R. Horton Inc. to D'Andrea Vanessa Walker: Lot 2, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $496
- Alice White to Andrew Cole Queen, Cassidy Flowers: Lot 19, Block J, Brentwood subdivision, Section II, Greenville Township $350
- Jessica H. Mullins, Kevin Mullins to Tyeasia Dorsey, Terrance Dorsey: Lot 16, Lake View, Section 3, Arthur Township $372
- Betty Jo Carowan to Antonietta Micaela Biscardi: Unit 2816-F, Forbes Woods Condominium, Section 17, Winterville Township $178
- Xavier Bullock, Emporia King to John Pedersen, Jessica Johnson: Lot 8, Meadowbrook $6 quitclaim
- Karen K. Furlough to Ryan Payne: Lots 6 (portion) and 7, Alice Acres subdivision $330
- Walter Elwood Wheeler III (individually and as executor) to Karen Furlough: Lot 135, Brittany Ridge subdivision, Section 4, Grimesland Township $430
- Edward M. Puchner, Nancy Puchner (a/t/a Nancy R. Palm) to James Edward Louis Moore, Donneshia Gabrielle Moore: Lot 45, Block M, Westhaven subdivision, Section 8, Phase 1 $600
- Gregory M. Weatherford, Catherine W. Weatherford to Ilya N. Boykov: Unit 1115-E, Lot 3, Building 8, Turtle Creek Condominiums, Greenville Township $198
- Bobbie Jean Cherry, Walter Kincaid Cherry to Walter Kincaid Cherry, Sha'Inga Ruffin Cherry: Lot 12, Crestwood, Section 3, Farmville quitclaim
- Janet L. Haseley (a/k/a Janet Long Haseley), Allan N. Haseley (attorney-in-fact) to Joe K. Lee, Christina Bullock: Lots 251, 252, 253, 254, 255 and 256 (portions), Cannon subdivision, Winterville Township; Lots 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237 (portions), Rasberry subdivision, Winterville Township $236
- Benjamin N. James Jr. to Janet P. Langley: Lot 99, Yorkshire cluster development, Section 4, Winterville Township $410
- Hattie M. McClary to Gisela Hernandez, Amilcar Yovani Esteban Lopez: two lots, Chicod Township $12
- Teel Family Farms Inc. to Woodridge Timber Inc.: 118 acres; 63.52 acres $370 (timber)
- Tara Phelps to Woodridge Timber Inc.: 118 acres; 63.52 acres * (timber)
- Phillip Boone (t/t/a Phillip Matthew Boone) to Randall Scott Butts, Miriam Butts: Unit 8, Building A, Karringtyn Crossing Townhomes, Greenville $244
- Matthew Michael Soddy to Matthew Michael Soddy, Deborah Pollard Soddy: Lots 2, 3 and 4, E.S. Arnold division, Chicod Township *
- Frances D. Clark, Robert Matthew Clark to Susan Stokes McLawhorn: 8.78 acres, Ayden Township $60
- June S. Haddock to D & M Property Management LLC: 64.5 acres (with exceptions), Chicod Township $332
- Clarence Jamison, Patricia Grimsley Jamison to Clifton Guion, Betty Bryant Guion: Lot 6 (portion), Washington Heights development, Ayden *
- John M. Starling, Jessica Starling to APS Enterprises LLC: 1.13 acres $200
- J.B. Harrison Properties LLC to Ronald G. Westgate (trustee), Mary L. Westgate (trustee): 1.264 acres $2,246
- Heather Davenport Small, William Oscar Small to Joseph E. Neal, Megan N. Neal: Lot 92, Arden Ridge, Section 2, Grimesland Township $418
- Circle K Stores Inc. to LGP Realty Holdings LP: tract, Grifton $680
- George Dewey Hathaway Jr., Gloria Joyner Hathaway to George Dewey Hathaway III: parcel, Farmville Township *
- 4V Corporation to Donald Ray Mozingo, Karen Satterfield Mozingo: Lot 3, Wakefield subdivision $85
- Donald Allen Sauls II, Maureen Evers-McLaughlin Sauls to Amber L. Phelps: Lots 15, 16 and 17, Howell P. Rasberry subdivision; Lot 2 (portion), Meadow Green subdivision, Section 1 $178
- Ronnie Carter to Ronnie Carter, Krystal A. Carter: parcel quitclaim
- Gregory B. Hardison to Gregory B. Hardison, Paige Aubrey Hart: Lot 16, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Phase 4 quitclaim
- David R. Rouse, Peggy H. Rouse to Jonathan Otano: 0.74186 acre $320
- James A. Evans, Kim E. Evans, Leslie E. Evans, Stephen C. Denton, Shirley E. Denton, Robert W. Evans, Linda Evans, Donald E. Evans, Betty Evans, Pattie Worthington, Clara C. Whitley, Carl Crawford Jr., Susie Crawford to C. Donald Southerland: 47.53 acres $350
- Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Jason Armstrong, Angela Armstrong: Unit 5, Building L, Karringtyn Crossing, Medford Pointe, Greenville $242
- HBL Investments LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lot 15, Turner Run subdivision $100
- Westpointe Properties LLC to Alyssa Ann Sleight: Lot 151, Westpointe, Section 10, Phase 2, Greenville Township $274