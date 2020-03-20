Dancer, choreographer and author Twyla Tharp once said, “Art is the only way to run away without leaving home.”
City Art Gallery owner Torrey Stroud is putting the idea to the test today by hosting the gallery’s first online “reception.” With public gatherings curtailed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Stroud saw moving the opening of the exhibit “2020 Visions” online as the best way for the show to go on.
“Under current circumstances, I thought it would be better to have our clients and friends view the show online,” Stroud said Thursday in an interview.
Concerns about the coronavirus have prompted closings of galleries and museums across the globe. The famed Louvre Museum in Paris shut down on March 1. Closer to home, The North Carolina Museum of Art closed on Tuesday. Only the museum park remains open to the public.
Brian Farkas, president of the Greenville Museum of Art Board of Trustees, released a statement on Monday announcing that the museum would remain closed through March 31 at minimum. Emerge Gallery and Art Center announced on Sunday that it would be closed through March 30.
Stroud’s gallery on Red Banks Road is one of few businesses in Lynndale Shoppes that remains open for regular business hours. But she was concerned that hosting a scheduled opening reception could make it difficult to maintain recommended social distancing.
Instead, she decided to record the show in a video, which will be released today on the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Kinston artist Ben Knight, whose work is featured in “2020 Visions” alongside that of Louis St. Lewis and Margo Balcerek, came to the gallery on Thursday to be interviewed for the virtual opening.
Knight and ECU art education professor Cynthia Bickley-Green are among 25 artists featured in “Front Burner: Highlights in Contemporary North Carolina Painting,” on exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Art through late July.
“When you have an opportunity to do (something) like this, you have to make the most of it,” Knight said following the filming. “This was not something I was going to not do.
“The British, during World War II, the mantra was ‘Live. We will overcome,’” he said. “To a certain extent, I feel like with this pandemic, the mantra is the exact opposite.”
Knight said that the effects of the coronavirus are being felt at the three restaurants he owns with his wife, celebrity chef Vivian Howard. Having to close to dine-in customers has caused more than 100 employees to have to be furloughed.
It is not the first time Knight and Howard have had to deal with interruptions to their business. Since opening in 2006, Chef and the Farmer has been through two major hurricanes and a fire.
“There was nothing you could do,” Knight recalled of the 2012 fire. “Your natural inclination when crisis happens is to roll up your sleeves and start to do something. This virus is similar to that because we’re all being told to literally do nothing.”
Stroud said hosting an opening, though online, represents a step forward.
“It is a way to run away in your own home,” she said, referring to Tharp’s famous quote, “to look at something beautiful and become relaxed and restful and to appreciate that.”
Other local galleries also are reaching out to patrons via social media while their doors are closed. The Greenville Museum of Art has posted on its Facebook page an article linking patrons to virtual tours of the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Emerge has shared photos from its Downeast Sculpture Exhibition’s public art installations, which are located at more than a dozen outdoor sites throughout the county, allowing them to be viewed while galleries are closed. The gallery and art center also has posted a number of ideas for at-home art projects for children, including one that encourages them to create art to mail to family and friends they cannot visit at this time.
“The one way we can connect with our community right now is through social media,” Executive Director Holly Garriott said.
Knight agreed.
“Maybe no one will see this (video); maybe some people will see it,” he said. “But we’re taking a step.
“This is one of the amazing and beautiful things about the world we live in today is that there’s a whole different way we can share and stay engaged.”
Visit www.facebook.com/cityartgreenville for a video of the virtual opening.