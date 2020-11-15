Supporters of the proposed Black Lives Do Matter street mural said members of Greenville’s City Council who voted against the project must recognize they prioritized their comfort over giving voice to the black community.
Nine people expressed their disappointment with the council’s 4-3 vote to reword a street mural that was supposed to be the first public arts project created by black artists. They asked members to reconsider their vote during the public comment period of Thursday’s City Council meeting.
The mural was supposed to state Black Lives Do Matter. Instead, the council voted on Monday to change the message to Unite Against Racism. Mayor P.J. Connelly broke a tie vote that saw Councilmen Will Bell, William Litchfield and Brian Meyerhoeffer voting to amend the mural and Councilman Rick Smiley joining Councilwomen Monica Daniels and Rose Glover in opposition.
“I’m not saying we don’t agree with us wanting to unite against racism, but it wasn’t our initial thought,” said Rakia Jackson, one of the 18 artists scheduled to paint the mural. “It was a second idea that someone had, and it happens so often with black people … It seems like when we want to focus on subjects in the black community there’s always someone trying to oppose them or glaze over their subject.”
Jackson and several other artists and supporters of the Black Lives Do Matter mural met with Connelly, Daniels and Bell earlier on Thursday. Additional meetings with other council members are also planned.
Jackson thanked the elected leaders for sitting down with the artists. She said she hopes they can work together to allow them to deliver their message.
Jasmin Hemby, another artist on the project and a co-founder of a Black Lives Matter group in Greenville, said while council members said they believe black lives matter, their actions on the mural show they don’t believe.
“You are trying to preserve a certain level of control and tell another group of people how to express themselves,” she said. “You have to be able to step back and understand you will never understand fully what a black person goes through, especially in terms of oppression and racism in the United States.
“We aren’t asking anyone to make a political choice and we are not asking anyone to put anyone over another. We are asking for equality and respect,” Hemby said.
“There’s been a lot of talk about making sure no one is uncomfortable with this mural and they want to make everyone happy and certain people would not be happy with this,” she said. “I think we should be honest … those people probably don’t realize black lives matter and they are probably racists.”
Hemby said she cannot understand why the council would want to make racists comfortable.
Norma Warren said Litchfield, Bell, Meyerhoeffer and Connelly also spoke about being embarrassed that no public art project had been created by a black artist. She asked if they were embarrassed Thursday because their vote meant the city still didn’t have a work of art proposed by a black artist.
“If you truly valued the lives of black people in this city it should never have been a problem highlighting that sentiment on any street,” Warren said.
Kevon Gainer, who first started the discussion about the mural on social media, urged council members to look at the issues through someone else’s point of view.
“Let’s come together and let’s act like some good people ... and let’s come up with some good ideas,” Gainer said.
Randall Leach, the project’s lead artist, thanked the cmembers for the meetings. The conversations are giving the artists the chance to express why it is so important to represent a group of people under the word black.
“I am a black male living in Greenville. Living in the South … There is a lot of pain, a lot of cultural sensitivity that is tied with being black,” he said.
“It ties all people who have some form of black in them, we are all tied together by a painful experience in this country,” Leach said. He then spoke about his wife being a native of Kenya.
“Regardless if you come from a different country, there is a system that is detrimental to the people who are black in this society,” he said.
A black artists group has been formed through the work on this project, Leach said, and its members are committed to lifting up the people who gave $5 and $10 to support their work.
“Please believe, Greenville, there are some great things to come,” Leach said. “We are already in the works on it. It is going to come forward and we want everybody to come together and have these conversations to make sure we are supported and lifted up instead of given a knee to our necks.”