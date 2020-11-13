Artists and supporters of a street mural proclaiming Black Lives Do Matter are deliberating how to proceed with the project after a split Greenville City Council vote required it to say Unite Against Racism.
Members of the group on Thursday met with Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and council members Monica Daniels and Will Bell at the Greenville Museum of Art to discuss the decision. Two more meetings with other council members are scheduled, said Randall Leach, a high school art teacher and the project’s lead artist.
Some of the artists also addressed the council during the public comment period of Thursday’s virtual council meeting. They thanked the mayor and council members for meeting with them but said the only true resolution requires the council to revisit its vote and allow them to paint Black Lives Do Matter.
The meetings with the council members follows a Tuesday gathering of the artists and their supporters at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza on the western edge of Town Common.
The Black Lives Do Matter mural was planned for First Street near the plaza, which is a memorial to Sycamore Hill Baptist Church and the Shore Drive neighborhood.
The neighborhood was razed in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project. The church structure burned in 1969.
“I can tell you there was one thing that was decided upon was a collective, unanimous overwhelming great decision: we are starting the first black artists group in Greenville,” Leach said during a Wednesday interview. “That is huge. That is so important for communications, for collaboration, for continuation and to invite others out who are doing work but didn’t have a chance to participate in this thing.”
The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, which works with the city to promote public art, is an umbrella organization for all arts programs, Leach said. The group that met Tuesday wants an organization that is “leading with black,” Leach said.
“Leading with black is a cultural thing and there is a connectivity that goes amongst those who are a part of that black community, some portion of it, and have some understanding of it,” he said. “To be able to lead with black and celebrate that and lead with positivity, there are so many different inspirational things; not just only for us but for people who look like us and are growing up in Greenville who can connect to some portion of one of those individuals standing in that circle.”
Leach said Thursday’s meeting with Connelly, Daniels and Bell allowed all involved to have, “these very difficult conversations.” Starting to work through the challenges together was very positive progress, he said.
The proposed Black Lives Do Matter street mural is a result of local social media discussions that began in June following a local and nationwide prompted by the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
Police handcuffed Floyd, placed him face down on a street and an officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes before he called out “Mama,” lost consciousness and later died.
The local group’s initial proposal was to paint “Black Lives Matter.” After concerns were raised that the phrase would be too closely linked with the controversial national organization, the word “Do” was added.
The lettering size also was reduced so it could fit into a two-block area and one lane of streets. The design was arranged so it wouldn’t interfere with street crossings. Special paint was purchased so it wouldn’t become slippery. The artists also agreed to reduce their work time so the one lane of traffic would only be closed two days instead of four, Leach said.
The artists also remained committed when city officials said that section of First Street is scheduled to be repaved in early 2021. Depending on when the project was completed and paving began, the mural would only be visible for three to four months.
None of these changes satisfied council members Will Bell, Brian Meyerhoeffer, William Litchfield and Mayor P.J. Connelly, who voted to change the phrase.
Meyerhoeffer said the change was needed because Black Lives Matter was too political. Litchfield said council members had received many comments for and against the project and had to find a way to unify the community.
During Wednesday’s interview Leach wanted to know why the council members who wanted the wording changed didn’t reach out to him. He said he called and left messages for every council member on Oct. 23 wanting to set up a time to talk about the mural.
He talked with Councilman Rick Smiley that day. Councilwoman Rose Glover, the mayor pro tem, returned his call on Oct. 26. He said it was a great conversation.
He spoke with Connelly on Oct. 30, explaining why he supported the project. Connelly also emailed him on Nov. 3.
At no point did Connelly mention some council members were considering alternate wording, Leach said.
During Monday’s council meeting, Glover said she was upset that Connelly didn’t alert her to the proposal until Sunday when he sent her a text, which she didn’t see until Monday.
Glover and Councilwoman Monica Daniels, who are black, said the other council members should have given them more notice so they could discuss the proposal with their constituents.
It’s unclear when the painting can be undertaken at this point.
“After we’ve had these talks and discussions with city council and all members involved we will come together as a group and make a choice and make a decision we are comfortable with and will support. We are the art group that knows how to get behind content that we create,” Leach said.
“I ask for everybody’s patience. We do appreciate the support. We are getting the love and support and the constant flow and flood of emotions. That is what is lifting us up,” he said.
The city will have to restructure the layout of the lettering if United Against Racism becomes the mural. It’s unknown when that work will be completed because the city’s director of engineering is out of the office until next week, spokesman Brock Letchworth said.
The artists also have to rethink their paintings, because a painting designed to fit in the letter “M” will unlikely fit into the letter “R,” Leach said.