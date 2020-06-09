South Central High School graduate Tareek Omega Wooten, whose middle name means “the end,” was the final Pitt County Schools student to cross the stage and receive his diploma on Monday. The graduation was the last of 11 ceremonies celebrating an estimated 1,700 seniors.
But in other parts of the state and nation, high school graduation ceremonies are just beginning as school officials and government authorities work to try to make commencement plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were kind of the leaders in this,” Pitt County Board of Education Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said. “(Superintendent) Dr. (Ethan) Lenker and my fellow board colleagues, our district, our school leaders and our staff were very courageous to plan for graduations that we couldn’t be sure were going to occur.”
Over the last eight days, the school system has hosted outdoor, in-person graduation ceremonies for eight schools, requiring face coverings, limiting attendance and enforcing social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Across the state, schools are taking varying approaches to graduation. Neighboring Lenoir County had in-person ceremonies last week, in some cases dividing graduates into smaller groups to eliminate crowding. Nash-Rocky Mount and Edgecombe County school districts hosted virtual ceremonies. Greene Central High School is planning an in-person commencement ceremony for August.
In northeastern North Carolina, Camden County is planning ceremonies for five graduates at a time. Schools in Greensboro held drive-through ceremonies last week with plans for in-person graduations later.
At issue is whether or not Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent executive order to ease restrictions on travel, business operations and mass gatherings, allows more than 25 people to gather together for graduation ceremonies. Order No. 141, issued May 20, said the prohibition on mass gatherings also does not apply to educational institutions or government operations.
However, a frequently asked questions document issued to provide guidance for implementation of the order said the exemption was not intended to allow for large, in-person events, such as graduation ceremonies.
The governor’s office did not reply to The Daily Reflector’s request for clarification.
“When the executive order came out that said educational institutions were exempt, we were thrilled,” Flanagan said, adding that she found the language in the later document to be vague.
“We got confirmation from our attorney that we were good to go with our graduation plans,” she said. “I know there are several attorneys across the state who are advising their districts the same way that we have been advised.”
Flanagan said board members have no reason to believe that Pitt County’s outdoor ceremonies were not in compliance with the governor’s orders. She said the district consulted with the county’s public health department and local law enforcement officials on its graduation plan.
Both of those steps are recommended by the state Department of Public Instruction’s guidelines on holding graduation ceremonies. The guidelines also indicate that ceremonies “must comply with requirements of applicable Executive Orders in effect at the time of the event.”
Issued on May 1, the DPI guidelines list drive-in, drive-through, individualized ceremonies and hybrid/video as examples of non-traditional graduation ceremonies that districts could consider.
Schools in Union County, located along the South Carolina border just east of Charlotte, were not content with those choices. In a highly publicized, emergency school board meeting last month, the board voted 5-4 to hold in-person ceremonies in outdoor stadiums.
Union’s Board of Education Chairwoman Melissa Merrell said Union County Schools, like Pitt County Schools, traditionally have graduation ceremonies inside large arenas at nearby colleges but had begun making plans for outdoor ceremonies with limited attendance in anticipation of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening. She said the board had been expecting limits on outdoor gatherings to be much higher than 25 people and was relieved to read that educational institutions were exempt.
“They kind of reneged on (Order) 141 and came out with the FAQ and walked it back,” said Merrell, a native of Martin County and graduate of the former Roanoke High School in Robersonville. “I think it was a disservice to all North Carolina seniors for them to come back a few days later with an FAQ to take it back.”
Union County has announced plans to host in-person, outdoor ceremonies beginning on June 22, with limits on attendance and requirements for social distancing.
Merrell said she does not believe the ceremonies are a violation of the governor’s orders.
“I believe they are in compliance with Executive Order 141,” she said. “I believe that they are not in compliance with the FAQ that they released several days later.”
Anyone found violating the executive order can be charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey has said he would not interfere with the school board’s plans to carry out an in-person graduation.
Merrell said that one of the attorneys who advised the board on its decision has received calls from other school districts that want to host similar ceremonies.
“I think that we’re going to find out that many schools are going to change their graduation plans,” she said.
Flanagan said Pitt County Schools also is receiving inquiries from other districts, including Wayne, New Hanover and Columbus counties. She said the district has not been warned of any fines relative to its graduation ceremonies.
“I’m sure if there were some sort of an issue we would have been contacted because we weren’t secretive with our plans,” she said.
Flanagan said she considers the graduations to have been successful and added that some families have commented that they preferred the outdoor ceremonies on campus to those held inside Minges Coliseum, where Pitt County Schools has held graduation ceremonies for more than two decades.
“I watched my own son graduate on the football field at Farmville Central on Friday and I loved it,” she said. “I just felt more personal. It felt that they were home. It provided I think a wonderful sense of closure for these students.”