The newest exhibit at City Art Gallery is a feast for the eyes — in more ways than one.
Among dozens of works that are part of the show are plump, red strawberries, a larger-than-life hamburger, two scoops of ice cream and a 10-layer cake with a cherry on top.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain show, which will celebrate its opening with a reception today, is not limited to food-inspired works of art. But it is giving student artists their first taste of seeing their own work on view in a gallery.
Winners selected from this first-of-its kind local exhibition will advance to regional competition as part as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Arts Contest. Student works, which will remain on view through Saturday at City Art Gallery, will be on view beginning next month at the Greenville Museum of Art.
The venture into the these art venues is designed to provide a canvas of sorts that students can use to express themselves. Donyell “DJ” Jones, chief operating officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, said that the clubs, which provide art enrichment, including music, dance or creative writing, also work to make visual arts part of the picture for students who might otherwise lack those opportunities.
“Especially for the young people that we serve, when it comes to art, it’s one of these things that’s not always talked about,” he said. “They’re not always exposed to it.”
Nearly five years ago, City Art owner Torrey Stroud set out to change that. At the time, she was spending a few hours each week as a volunteer tutor at Jarvis United Methodist Church, which hosts one of the county’s five Boys & Girls Club units.
“I worked one on one with a student starting when he was in kindergarten,” Stroud recalled. “One of the things I did with him was we looked at art books. It was a real talking point.”
Stroud took note of the boy’s interest in art books she showed him. She decided to establish a fund with Boys & Girls Clubs to help provide art instruction and materials.
Since then, she has hosted groups of students from the club on tours of the gallery and has arranged for visiting artists to work with small groups from the Boys and Girls Club on occasional art projects.
Last June, Boys & Girls Clubs hired art teacher Darlene Williams to provide regular instruction at two of the clubs, where members have the option of spending part of their afternoon learning about famous artists and creating their own works.
Since November, Williams has been working with members additional area Boys & Girls Clubs to prepare them for the National Arts Contest. The result is some 65 works that showcase talents and techniques ranging from watercolor to mixed media and colored pencil.
Several works in the show are inspired by abstract works from Pablo Picasso. Those brightly colored entries of distorted faces contrast with monochromatic drawings depicting violins. Other students tried their hand at printmaking, using ballpoint pens to etch out a sea turtle figure on a piece of a Styrofoam tray, which was then covered in acrylic paint.
Williams said students were excited to be part of a competition, which was judged by professional artists Alice Arnold, Ben Knight and Jordan Parah.
“It gave them a destination,” Williams said, “and it piqued their interest.”
Local student winners will be entered in a regional competition in Raleigh for a chance to advance to nationals in Atlanta. Nationally recognized artwork is displayed at the Boys & Girls Club national headquarters for a year and also becomes part of a traveling exhibit.
Williams, who has more than three decades of experience in working with students, sees value in their work, whether or not it receives recognition.
“Art is something almost everybody gets something out of,” she said. “It gives them freedom. You don’t have those rigid boundaries. That’s what I find.”
After serving for six years as an art instructor for Boys & Girls Clubs in Nash and Edgecombe counties, Williams has seen therapeutic benefits of art for children, whether their work reflects Picasso or pizza.
“It gives them a platform to express themselves, to process how they see things, how they see themselves, how they see their world,” she said. “It also offers them a space that is unique to them. They own it.
“It gives them power. It gives them a sort of ownership and power that nothing else gives you.”
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. today for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain show, which continues through Saturday. The exhibit will be held from March 27-April 18 in the Commons Gallery of the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St.