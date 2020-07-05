Greenville’s planning division should hold off on a request that would expand use of an athletic complex adjacent to a private high school, residents living next to the facility said.
The request came during a Tuesday night meeting between city planning staff, the complex owner and homeowners worried about their quality of life. The sparsely attended event was among the city’s first in-person meetings since shutdowns forced by the coronavirus.
The residents from Planter’s Walk, Planter’s Trail and Quail Ridge said it appears the city and Rich Balot, who owns the athletic complex serving John Paul II Catholic High School, are rushing to adopt new rules as worries about COVID-19 are hindering people from meeting to discuss the issue.
“At this point, based on conversations with the neighborhood, based on what we’ve heard tonight, our request is that the text amendment be withdrawn,” said Thomas Feller. “What we are feeling is this urgency to get something done, and it doesn’t feel right. It feels like it is being forced on us.
“We’ve been told we need to get on board or it’s going to happen without you,” Feller said. “It’s statements like that that don’t necessarily engender us to have a conversation and the fact is we have had conversations and we are making progress but we are not there yet. That’s the point we are trying to make. We are not saying never, we’re just saying we’re not there yet.”
Balot is asking for an amendment to city code that would govern how small private schools can use their facilities. The text amendment as proposed would allow John Paul to open the facility to use by club and recreational organizations like youth football, softball and baseball leagues. It would also govern the use of lighting and amplified sound at the facility, which currently is limited to use by the high school and governed by a special-use permit.
Tom Barnett, Greenville Planning and Development Services director, told the group he could not promise a slow down or delay in the text amendment process. It is scheduled to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission July 21.
Tuesday’s meeting was an effort to update the residents on talks between Balot and representatives of surrounding neighborhoods. slightly more than a dozen people attended even though more than 300 have signed a petition opposing the amendment.
Balot received a special-use permit in February 2017 to construct the multi-million dollar complex which includes a turf football field, baseball and softball diamonds, a gymnasium and beach volleyball courts. Indoor batting cages are being built. The permit restricts the facility’s usage to only the high school and St. Peter Catholic School.
In late 2019, Balot sought to rezone the land so the athletic complex could operate without the special-use permit and its conditions. Balot said he wanted the change so youth sports teams could use the facility for practice. When neighbors opposed the rezoning, Balot withdrew the request and decided to pursue a text amendment.
Balot has said the facility will benefit the large community because organizations need a place to practice and hold events. He said the text amendment’s restrictions will protect neighbors from noise and light, and that he will continue to work with them to ensure problems are resolved. Neighbors have been skeptical.
During a May public hearing on the proposed amendment, they cited concerns about lights shining into their homes and the increased amount of time amplified sound would be used under the amendment.
The Planning and Zoning Commission delayed action of the text amendment and suggested Balot meet with representatives from the neighborhoods to develop a compromise. Balot said he’s met twice with two representatives from each neighborhood.
From those meetings Balot is recommending the text amendment be altered so third-party users of the facility can’t use the lighting unless a John Paul II team is using the lighting. Third-party use of the sound system also would be limited to once a week.
Several residents said this stipulation needed clarification. Once a week could mean one day out of the week or it could mean one, three-day tournament.
Balot said he hadn’t thought about defining the limits of “once a week.” He said one day would be fine unless there was a charity event.
“This is a Catholic high school,” Balot said. “The diocese, even though it gives a lot of freedom, won’t tolerate the school intentionally breaking the law. It’s still the Catholic Church, they are going to do the right thing.”
Balot said third parties won’t be able to use the facilities when school is in session and the school will be using the facility most afternoons.
Also, a member of the school’s faculty has to be present when outside parties use the facility.
“I don’t see a ton of additional use outside the normal times,” he said.
Balot said he plans to bring in sound and lighting technicians one evening in late July. He and the technicians will meet with neighbors who have complained about the lighting and will make adjustments to further limit the impact to their homes. Similar adjustments will be made to the sound system.
John Rush requested a study be conducted on how opening the complex to third-party use could affect the values of neighboring homes.
Planning staff said a study wouldn’t be conducted.
Donna Jacobs said the text amendment is described as applying to all private schools but appears to be tailored specifically for John Paul high school. She wanted to know what other schools could be affected by the proposed rules.
There isn’t a private school with a comparable athletic facility, said planner Brad Sceviour. Greenville Christian Academy, 1621 S.W. Greenville Blvd., which has a baseball and soccer field, comes closest.
Resident Sharon Halsey said none of the other schools, including Greenville Christian Academy, were located in areas as densely residential as John Paul.
“More than 300 people are in opposition to the text amendment,” Donna Jacobs said. “And that should mean something for the city. It’s not just a handful of disgruntled people.”
Her husband, Bill Jacobs also said he believed the process should be slowed.
He also requested the time period for third-party usage be modified, setting 9 a.m. as the start time instead of 8 a.m.
There was a discussion about banning third parties from using the complex on Sundays.
Balot said while it’s unlikely the school will use the complex on Sundays, it’s his understanding that since the text amendment has to apply to all schools, Sunday usage couldn’t be eliminated.
It was pointed out that other private schools could seek and receive modifications to the text amendment in the future that would be inconvenient for the three neighborhoods.
“It’s the nature of the system that changes can be made,” Barnett said.
The speakers were unhappy that an in-person meeting in the City Council chambers was held rather than a virtual meeting because the increasing number of COVID-19 discouraged people from attending. they said.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel so strongly,” said Bill Jacobs.