Action on a rezoning request involving a Catholic high school’s athletic complex was delayed by the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday at the request of the property’s owner.
The delay, which was encouraged by commission members, was sought after nearly a dozen residents of three neighboring subdivisions spoke against the request by 4JPII, the corporation that owns John Paul II Catholic High School’s building and athletic complex, located on East 14th Street.
The corporation’s manager, Richard Balot, sought to change the property’s current zoning to office/residential because he could let other youth organizations use the complex for practice and play.
“Mr. Balot has been an awesome corporate citizen. You give to a lot of charities and what you’ve done for John Paul Two is awesome,” board member Billy Parker said.
“I think the idea of allowing other teams to use this facility on its face is a good idea but if I lived beside this complex, I wouldn’t want anything more bothering me,” Parker said.
The school and athletic complex currently operate under a special-use permit that placed conditions on the facility’s operations.
One of those conditions limited use of the complex to the high school and St. Peter’s Catholic School. Other conditions placed limits on the use of lighting and amplified noise.
If rezoning is granted, the special-use permit and its conditions won’t apply to the property.
Residents of Planter’s Walk, Planter’s Trail and Quail Ridge subdivisions said that without the special-use permit conditions, problems involving lighting flooding their backyards and houses and too much noise from the public address system used during football games couldn’t be addressed.
They also said the office/residential zoning would allow additional classrooms, office buildings and multi-family housing to be built on the property.
Planning board members asked if there was another way to change the rules so other teams could use the field. Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the Board of Adjustment, which issued the original special-use permit, could adjust the conditions but such an application could open the process to add conditions or toughen existing ones.
Gooby said a text amendment also could be requested but it, too, could bring additional changes.
Gooby said planning staff recommended denial of the rezoning request because office-residential zoning is not in compliance with the Horizons 2026 Community Plan for the property or the city’s future land-use and character plan map.
Amanda Mann, an attorney representing 4JPII, said Richard Balot, the corporation’s manager, proposed developing restrictive covenants for inclusion on the property’s deed that would prevent certain forms of development.
Mann said Balot didn’t want to host events such as concerts or for-profit activities on the property. Balot said all he would charge third-party users is the cost of cleaning up the facilities.
“It’s not been a perfect project,” Balot said. He noted there were early problems with lighting and winds from Hurricane Dorian messed up the sound system, but the issues were resolved.
The city last month issued a letter stating the property had met the conditions set in the special-use permit.
While the city believes the improvements to the lighting and sound systems meet the special-use permit conditions, many residents in Planter’s Walk still are negatively affected, said Patricia Anderson, president of the subdivision’s board of directors.
“What we want is a clear restriction on any expansion on the already appropriately zoned property. We want the zoning to stay,” Anderson said.
Balot sent out a response to frequently asked questions about the rezoning, she said. While it has calmed some fears, neighbors are still concerned about the site’s future.
Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Les Robinson asked if homeowners would be willing to talk to Balot about the covenants.
“We will still want something more than a really nice man’s word,” Anderson said. “There is going to be something permanent in place to protect the homeowners of any violation of any restrictions.”
Several times, planning board members asked for the consensus of residents in the neighborhood. Several speakers said they weren’t able to get a consensus because they only learned about the meeting eight days earlier and didn’t have time to organize.
“The request from the applicant always comes in December, when people are out of town,” Cindy Rumple said.
Residents of Planter’s Trail, a subdivision at the rear of the athletic complex, said they do not have a homeowners board and had not received notices or other correspondence related to the athletic complex’s development.
Parker said it appears there hasn’t been sufficient communication between Balot and the neighboring homeowners. He encouraged Balot to talk with the residents and find another way to achieve his desire to help other youth groups.
“I like the intent of you trying to help people but I don’t think rezoning is the way to do it,” Parker said.