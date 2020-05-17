A proposal that would loosen operating restrictions on a private school athletic complex is among several items before the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
Because the meeting is being held through a remote conferencing service, people have been encouraged to submit written comments on proposals in lieu of verbal comments. The written comments will be read into the record during the meeting.
Planning staff said written comments already have been received on two issues: a proposed text amendment to create use standards for small private schools and a request to rezone nearly 34 acres located north of the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Portertown Road.
Because rules governing remote meetings allow for written statements to be submitted up to 24 hours after a public hearing, the commission will recess without action on Tuesday. The board will reconvene at 6 p.m. Thursday to vote, said Chantae Gooby, Greenville’s chief planner.
City planning staff is recommending the text amendment to the city planning code to create standards for operating small private schools that will place restrictions on sound and usage of facilities.
The owner of a 31-acre athletic complex used by John Paul II Catholic High School on East 14th Street is seeking the amendment.
When the city authorized the use of the land for an athletic complex, it imposed a special-use permit that restricted lighting, amplified sound and other uses.
In late 2019, after multiple complaints were filed about light and sound, property owner Rich Balot sought to rezone the land, which would have removed all restrictions.
Balot said he wanted the restrictions removed so community youth athletic programs could use the property.
The rezoning request was delayed in December when nearly a dozen residents in three surrounding neighborhoods protested the change. Balot and his attorney submitted a proposed text amendment earlier this year, Gooby said. City staff has since modified it “with a more enforceable city perspective.”
Limits are placed on the use of amplified sound, Gooby said. However, the proposal states that amplified sound can be used from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
The proposal sets a process and standards for lighting and measuring spillover light on neighboring property.
Events not related to the school or sporting activities like tournaments or competitions would require an event permit from the city.
Gooby said the athletic complex cannot be operated as a commercial facility; it must remain connected to the school.
In other business:
- Happy Trail Farms wants to rezone 33.8 acres at Herman Garris and Portertown roads from residential-agricultural to residential-single family medium density. Neighbors are concerned the development could worsen flooding. There also are concerns that the denser development could reduce surrounding property values.
- Amy A. Edwards wants to rezone the property on Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad, with 5 acres be going from residential-agricultural to general commercial and nearly 9.2 acres to high-density residential.
- East Carolina University want to rezone more than 19 acres bounded by Coastal Seaboard Railroad and West 10th, South Washington, West 12th and West 13th streets from unoffensive industry, to residential (high density multi-family), and downtown commercial fringe to mixed-use institutional. The Greenville City Council is scheduled to vote at 6 p.m. Monday on the creation of the mixed-use institutional zone.
- Three Twenty Enterprises wants rezone nearly 8.3 acres currently located in the Village fo Simpson extraterriorial jurisdiction to Greenville’s zoning designations. The company wants the property annexed into Greenville’s city limits so it can received sewer service.
- Rocky Russell Development is seeking preliminary subdivision plat approval for a 19-acre development being proposed for Frog Level Road, adjacent to Taberna Subdivision.
- Langston Farms want to amend the city’s future land-use and character map so nearly 1.9 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard can be changed from office/institutional to commercial.
- A request to amend the city code to add a multi-family option to the medical-general commercial and medical-heavy commercial zoning districts.
- A request to amend the city code by creating a new recreational/sport hunting overlay in approximately 158 acres along the northern banks of the Tar River in a location identified as the Sunny Side area. The overlay is described as an area “designed to provide sportsmen with an area in which hunting and the discharge of firearms by properly licensed individuals during established hunting seasons is allowed.”
Individuals who want to speak on one of Tuesday’s items should call the City Clerk at 329-4422 by 5 p.m. on Monday to register. They will be given an access code to speak at the meeting via Zoom. Speakers will be called in the order that they are registered. People also may email comments along with their name, address and topic to PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov up to and during the meeting.