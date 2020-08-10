GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 20-24:
Hudson Brothers Construction Co., 636 Rock Spring Road, commercial building, $2,983,000.
No owner/contractor listed, 701 Utility Way, commercial alterations, $2,431,000.
Hightower Communications, 1431 Evans St., commercial alterations, $15,000.
Hightower Communications, 1100 S. Elm St., commercial alterations, $15,000.
Atriax Building Solutions LLC, 3040 Evans St. 101, commercial alterations, $165,000.
Task Electric, 225 Paladin Drive B, multi-family alterations, $3,000.
Task Electric, 275 Paladin Drive G, multi-family alterations, $3,000.
Jessica Brocz, 1117 Chappell Court, residential additions, $21,600.
BMS Builders, 2032 Sedbrook Lane, residential single-family, $475,000.
First Colony Construction Co., 3920 Pensacola Drive, residential single-family, $169,650.
John Paul Corey Construction, 3403 Star Hill Farm Road, residential single-family, $443,000.
Frye Fence Company Inc., 3355 N.C. 43, commercial storage/accessory structure, $223,300.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 20-24:
Robert Earl Williams, 641 Winterfield Drive, single-family addition, $13,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 582 Norberry Drive, new single-family dwelling, $171,430.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for July 22-28:
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 5719 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, sign, $200.
Loriann M. Fontana South, 5648 County Home Road, Winterville, detached residential accessory, $31,900.
Michael Brandon Smith, 3503 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, deck, $7,500.
Michael Brandon Smith, 3503 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $34,480.
Michael Gerald Letchworth, 1453 Fox Hollow Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $357,080.
Michael Wade Worthington, 3798 Ballards Crossroads Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $82,800.
Terri Lynne Finney, 5837 E. Lang St., Fountain, residential addition, $92,600.
Alfred Mark Dawes, 3830 Avon Road, Grimesland, residential lean-to, no estimate.
Arthur S. McMillan, 624 McMillan Lane, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $32,500.
Ryan A. Holton, 2403 Kay Road, Greenville, residential alteration, $6,800.
Shanna Rae Wheeler, 1045 N.C. 118, Grifton, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Anna Raquel McGlothlin, 5944 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, residential alteration, no estimate.
Arthur S. McMillan, 624 McMillan Lane, Greenville, pool, $146,560.
CMH Homes Inc., 1181 Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, Lot 11, single-family modular residence, $119,360.
Francis Johnson, 825 Ladle Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $272,000.
Grifton Housing Associates, 719-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 726-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 732-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 710-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 719-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 753-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 710-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 726-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential pool, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 752-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 732-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 732-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 723 Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, shelter, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 710-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 744-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 726-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 723 Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, shelter, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 744-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 752-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 706-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 717-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 708-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 706-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 708-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 710-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 717-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 706-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 753-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 706-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential alteration, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 753-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 744-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 708-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 753-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 752-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 717-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 732-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 752-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 708-D Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 726-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 744-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 717-C Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 719-A Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
Grifton Housing Associates, 719-B Grifton Manor Drive, Grifton, residential renovation, no estimate.
P & CHC LLC, 4649 Pleasant Plain Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $193,320.
Stephen J. Link, 1219 Gum Swamp Church Road, Lot 17, single-family modular residence, $120,000.
Walker Morrison Builders Inc., 3928 George Drive, Ayden, Lot 10, single-family house with attached garage, $198,840.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3051 Bessemer Drive, Greenville, Lot 32, single-family house with attached garage, $194,880.