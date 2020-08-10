The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed July 9-15 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Aisha Powell LLC, agent Aisha Powell, 572 S. Square Drive Apt. 3, Winterville.
Akasha Krowned Kustoms LLC, agent Jalika Akasha Smith, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1041, Greenville.
Bath Fest, nonprofit, agent Phoebe S. Wahab, 104 Waterside Drive, Bath.
Big A’s Transport LLC, agent Kimberly M. Little, 305 Prince Road, Greenville.
Billionaire Xtensions Inc., agent Tiara Davis, 2125 Nancy Circle, Rocky Mount.
Cassandra’s Unlimited Cleaning Service LLC, agent Cassandra Langley, 1439 Jasper Road, Greenville.
Charter Assets LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Chase Intern Funding LLC, agent Joseph Chase Stancil, 400 W. First St. Apt. 333A, Greenville.
Clairvoyant Eyes LLC, agent Alyssa Langley, 706 Patton Circle Apt. 24, Winterville.
Coburn Logistics LLC, agent Jarvin Coburn, 5505 U.S. Highway 64, Robersonville.
Coggins Cousins LLC, agent Robert H. Coggins III, 2475 Hurt Drive, Rocky Mount.
Equafinality B LLC, agent James Tucker, 313 Clifton St. Ste. C1, Greenville.
Exquisite Homes By McCoy LLC, agent Latonia McCoy, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road #107-113, Greenville.
Extreme Results Pressure Washing LLC, agent Marcus J. Exum, 103 Glenda St., Greenville.
Frais Chef LLC, agent Jeremy Wilkes, 909 Allen Road Apt. B8, Greenville.
Haven’s Farm and Orchard LLC, agent Felicia Richardson, 3330 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Jamie Marie Kosmetics LLC, agent Jamie Marie Bell, 405 Katie Drive, Rocky Mount.
KandiKissed LLC, agent Mahogany Battle, 704 Henry Lane Apt. D, Tarboro.
Karim Trading LLC, agent Kotti Noor Akter, 917 Oakey St., Rocky Mount.
KeeshSTYLES LLC, agent LaKeisha White, 400 E. Northern Blvd. Apt. 49, Tarboro.
L & S Insurance Agency Corp, agent Luisa F. Vega Chavarria, 2960 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes.
Lady P Fashion LLC, agent Pamela Bell, 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-180, Greenville.
MB Consults LLC, agent Saiid Murphy, 312 St. Andrews St., Tarboro.
Miles HVAC Corp., agent Zachary Miles, 4745 Periwinkle Place, Rocky Mount.
MK Ultra Logistics LLC, agent Michael Morgan, 190 S. Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland.
My Creator’s Creations LLC, agent Amy Victoria Coward, 407 Fleming St., Washington.
North No. 4 LLC, agent Alexandria K. Evans, 331 N.C. Highway 45 North, Merry Hill.
Pebbles Kennels LLC, agent Jesse Wilson, 203 N. 12th St., Pinetops.
Peepsule LLC, agent Reco Wilson, 904 Howell St., Greenville.
Plate It LLC, agent Renee Willoughby, 106 Slaney Loop, Winterville.
Promised Life Missionary Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Joseph Tyree, 3718 Barnhill St., Bethel.
Pronto Production LLC, agent Mario Crews, 1304 Masters Lane Apt. B, Greenville.
Purpose in Marriage and Relationship Coaching LLC, agent Nashauna Haddock, 1208 Dunbrook Drive, Winterville.
RDJP2 LLC, agent Jayesh Patel, 3635 U.S. Highway 17 South, Chocowinity.
Riverside Campground LLC, agent Brooke W. Dunbar, 272 Riverside Campground Road, Belhaven.
Sereen Beauty Supply Inc., agent Anass Sarah, 1310 Carolina Ave., Washington.
Simply Sweet Sugar Scrubs LLC, agent Whitney Watson, 970 Spring Forest Road Apt. 2E, Greenville.
SlayingBraids_Moore LLC, agent Shonnika Moore, 503 Huntington Road, Tarboro.
SOUL Apparel LLC, agent Joseph Mitchell III, 1323 E. 10th St. Apt. J, Greenville.
Street Ink LLC, agent Latricia McWilliam, 1504 Briar Glenn Road, Rocky Mount.
Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church’s Tender Touch Childcare, nonprofit, agent Booker T. Walston, 1801 Allen Road, Greenville.
The Hairy Melon LLC, agent Tamam Hamad, 2238 N. Main St., Tarboro.
The Jewel Junkie Exchange LLC, agent Jocelynne Stephens-Telfair, 403 W. Northern Blvd., Tarboro.
TKO 4 Kinston LLC, agent Sherba Allen, 5162 Wheatswamp Road, Snow Hill.
UPlan Insurance Agency LLC, agent Felicia Speight, 3835 N. Glenwood Drive, Farmville.
Whiting Field Services LLC, agent Carlina Whiting, 2700 Thackery Road Apt. 43, Greenville.
ZenSister Holistic Healing LLC, agent Frances Ayers, 2475 Hunterchase Lane, Greenville.