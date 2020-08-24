GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 3-7:
Keystone Management Co., 1406 Hooker Road, commercial alterations, $81,840.
CareMaster LLC, 3414 Evans St. E, commercial alterations, $100,000.
CareMaster LLC, 3414 Evans St. F, commercial alterations, $75,000.
No contractor or owner listed, 418 W. Fifth St. A1, commercial multi-family additions, $1,500.
Matt Aldridge Construction Inc., 1312 Largo Road, residential additions, $75,450.
Strictly Business Builders LLC, 3300 Star Hill Farm Road 49, residential additions, $41,000.
No contractor or owner listed, 1401 Trafalgar Drive 18, Winterville, residential additions, $25,836.
No contractor or owner listed, 3602 E. Baywood Lane, residential additions, $39,450.
Joe McMillan Builders LLC, 200 Dearwood Drive, residential additions, $44,137.50.
Walker Morrison Builders Inc., 200 Kineton Circle D6, residential alterations, $30,000.
KW Quality Trades Inc., 2613 Camille Drive, Winterville, residential alterations, $9,000.
No contractor or owner listed, 901 W. Fourth St., residential alterations, $179,625.
Curtis Construction Co., 1809 Dickinson Ave., commercial roofing, $1,567,500.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 5809 Ivan Drive, residential single-family, $179,550.
No contractor or owner listed, 3904 Lochmere Drive, residential single-family, $201,975.
Cherry Construction Company, 1109 Arnold Court, residential single-family, $750,000.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3600 Chesson Court, residential single-family, $214,800.
No contractor or owner listed, 204 Eleanor St., residential storage/accessory structure, $7,200.
JJ & T Builders LLC, 714 Cromwell Drive, residential swimming pool, $23,500.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 3-7:
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 576 Norberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $180,530.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 575 Norberry Drive, single-family dwelling, $180,530.
Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 404 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $197,000.
Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 408 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $205,000.
Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 416 Holly Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, $177,000.
Caviness & Cates of Greenville, 3003 Dearing Court, single-family dwelling, $263,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Aug. 5-11:
Alvin J. Huggins, 501 Queen St., Grifton, commercial alteration, $720,000.
Brenda Haddock Lewis, 1513 Dails Lane, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Brett W. Pritchard, 3719 Sheppard Mill Road, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $271,880.
Dave P. Ethridge, 408 Second St., Ayden, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Bryan B. White, 2414 Beaver Creek Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4326 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4307 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $218,120.
D.R. Horton Inc., 961 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4359 Nine Iron Drive, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
D.R. Horton Inc., 4306 Thomas Trail Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $192,880.
D.R. Horton Inc., 924 Allen Park Lane, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $175,640.
Jason Leigh Carrow, 3712 Amos Haddock Road, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $265,720.
Jason Leigh Carrow, 3714 Amos Haddock Road, Greenville, residential garage with apartment, $98,400.
Shannon P. Moore, 967 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, pool, $25,920.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3085 Avon Road, Greenville, Lot 19, single-family house with attached garage, $210,240.
William Adam Corey, 961 Bedford Heights Drive, Grimesland, pool, $28,800.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 998 Lendy Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $224,640.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 992 Lendy Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $200,520.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 974 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $237,160.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1015 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $296,080.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3019 Lucas Court, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $229,240.
Charles A. June, 3022 Poplar Grove Drive, Greenville, Lot 39, residential alteration, $30,720.
Francis Manning Butterworth, 320 W. Washington St., Bethel, foundation/slabs, no estimate.
James F. Myers, 3533 Red Tip Lane, Farmville, handicapped ramp, no estimate.
John Richard Tully, 747 Red Birch Lane, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $13,750.
Joseph Ray Davidson, 2618 Davidson Lane, Greenville, single-family house, $238,640.
Mark Austin Rowe, 5040 Clark’s Neck Road, Washington, pool, $18,000.
P & CHC LLC, 1909 Kinnard Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $197,440.
P & CHC LLC, 1905 Kinnard Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $180,160.
Timothy Joseph Smith, 2819 Philippi Circle, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $9,000.