The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Aug. 3-7 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office
125 Steeplechase Road LLC, agent William A. Pully II, 2343 Professional Drive, Rocky Mount.
Above & Beyond Professional Services LLC, agent Rashonda Dolberry, 1185 Abbitt Road, Williamston.
Alive Wellness PLLC, agent Ashley Elks, 3025 Taberna Drive, Greenville.
Barnes Consulting Services LLC, agent Shawanda Barnes, 1928 Windsor Drive, Rocky Mount.
Best, Carroll & Prince Productions LLC, agent Frederick B. Best, 210 E. Firetower Road, Winterville.
Braids By Simone LLC, agent Simone Thigpen, 1700 Saint Andrews St., Tarboro.
Brey Investment Properties LLC, agent Albert Grey Gurkin Jr., 4473 Market St. Extension, Washington.
C & K Cleaners LLC, agent Chantell Ferguson, 2623 Old River Road, Greenville.
Carolina Vibes Candle Co. LLC, agent Briana Moody, 419 Angier Court, Winterville.
Chasin’ Turf Lawn Care & Maintenance LLC, agent Bridget Nicole Cherry, 530 W. Main St., Aulander.
Classic Men Ventures Inc., agent Bronson Phillip Williams, 106 N.W. Main St., Rocky Mount.
De’Belle Coiffure LLC, agent Deborah Manning, 202 Wilson St., Williamston.
Delightfully Delicious Desserts LLC, agent Portia Winston, 573 Villa Grande Drive, Winterville.
Destined Path Community Services, nonprofit, agent John Prayer III, 3512-B Elsworth Drive, Greenville.
East Carolina Italian Ice LLC, agent Calvin Johnson, 1008 Masters Lane Apt. A, Greenville.
Eastern Wind Photography Inc., agent Gregory Alan Cushing, 206 Northwood Road, Washington.
East&Esthetics LLC, agent Timmara Farmer, 112 S.W. First St., Pinetops.
Egar to Rage LLC, agent Malik Moody, 407 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville.
Fashions with Charisma LLC, agent Charisma M. Gilliam, 1211 Swinson Road, Jamesville.
Genuine Care Project, nonprofit, agent Jason Eugene Smith, 719 Hill St., Rocky Mount.
Global Impact Network, nonprofit, agent Marcia Moore, 1896 Maules Point Road, Blounts Creek.
Grand Boutique & Beaute Bar LLC, agent Tokima Whitley, 2330 Vineyard Drive #N8, Winterville.
Grand Physique LLC, agent Tokima Whitley, 2330 Vineyard Drive #N8, Winterville.
HB Town & Associates LLC, agent Joslyn Worthington, 68 Crowfoot Road, Snow Hill.
Hemp Consulting Group LLC, agent Tyler Williams, 821 Westwood Drive, Rocky Mount.
HLAO Cedar LLC, agent Robert H. Pope, 3505 Sheffield Drive, Rocky Mount.
HVAA Rentals 6 LLC, agent Michael Conger, 3503 A.G. Warren Road, Grimesland.
In the Teacher’s Corner LLC, agent Beth G. Lamb, 902 Hyland Ave., Williamston.
J & E Storm Services Inc., agent Anthony Bernichio, 3913 Sterling Pointe Drive #10, Winterville.
Jeffery E. Harris Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Priscilla Everette-Oates, 316 Russell Drive, Tarboro.
JLC Gardening LLC, agent Eduardo Lopez Cobon, 7702 Jessica Way, Rocky Mount.
LoadLy Inc., agent Danielle Fells, 1314 Foster Road, Grimesland.
Lotus Flower Boutique LLC, agent Jesaka Williams, 1849 Boone St., Rocky Mount.
Luxury Vibes LLC, agent Vierra Morris, 108 E. Fourth St., Oak City.
MFEI International Corporation, agent William Macey, 3319 Portertown Road, Greenville.
Mike’s Marvelous Meals LLC, agent Michael E. Keyes Jr., 404 Primrose Lane, Winterville.
Nero Braccia LLC, agent Wilbert Sinclair Nicholson Jr., 3316 Edwards Court, Greenville.
New Life Transitions 2 Inc., nonprofit, agent Nicole L. Trent, 3919 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit NN8, Winterville.
Plush Soap LLC, agent Deon Joyner, 22453 N.C. Highway 125, Williamston.
Project Windows Entertainment LLC, agent Curtis Nelloms, 107 S. Sylvan Drive, Greenville.
RED Trucking Logistics LLC, agent Roscoe Endre Lee Duncan Jr., 1116B Masters Lane, Greenville.
Riptidefox Inc., agent Tabitha Renee Miller, 2816 Stantonsburg Road Apt. 3G, Greenville.
RMS Business Group Inc., agent Raghuvirsinh Chavda, 9121 W. Mount Drive, Rocky Mount.
Save Our Students, nonprofit, agent William Speller, 1647 Caleb St., Greenville.
Shawanda Barnes LLC, agent Shawanda Barnes, 1928 Windsor Drive, Rocky Mount.
Shaw’s Used Furniture LLC, agent Joyce Finley-Shaw, 2621 Gary Road, Rocky Mount.
Smokehouse & Eatery LLC, agent Jean Jones, 103-D E. Victoria Court, Greenville.
So Classy LLC, agent Kylicia Smith, 1309 Westwood Drive, Rocky Mount.
Storm Restoration Experts LLC, agent Anthony Bernichio, 3913 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit 10, Winterville.
Swavey Designz LLC, agent Zaniya L. Roberts, 4440 Bastic Drive Apt. 108, Greenville.
Tim’s Interior Trim LLC, agent Frank Harper, 301 S.E. Second St., Snow Hill.
True Clarity Cleaning LLC, agent Brent Johnson, 2508A Saddleback Drive, Winterville.
Unique Kreations Inc., agent Kendrick Harper, 201 E. Main St., Hookerton.
Uptown Barbers and Braiding Studio LLC, agent Rhynda Riddick Jr., 137 Farm Road, Kelford.
Young Vision Barber Lounge Inc., agent Eric Barnes, 211 Crimson Drive, Winterville.