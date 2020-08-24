The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 16-22. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Melvin Edgar Pfel Jr., Lori Ann Collins-Pfel, Kirkland Family Holdings LLC, MBKW LLC, Elizabeth M. Kirkland to WAS Ventures II LLC: Lots 3 and 4, Block A, South Side Commercial Center, Greenville $1,797
Courtney Holton Kobe, Richard William Kobe to Yvonne June Velasco, Patrick James Velasco: Unit 104-G-2-2BR, Breezewood Condominiums, Section 3A, Winterville Township $195
Erin K. Shumaker to Thomas Grant Matthews, Raegan A. Williams: Lot 11, Block B, Sweetbriar subdivision, Section 2 $202
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Lynshonda A. Peele, Timothy M. Peele: Lot 46, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 2 and 3 $452
Walker/Morrison Builders Inc. to Alexander Brian Gouras: Lot 10, Bel-Mar Place, Section 2, Ayden $496
Jacob Buchanan, Angie W. Buchanan to King & Bullock Investments LLC: Lot 25, Block B, Ellsworth subdivision, Greenville $156
Vincent A. Nelson, Elizabeth S. Nelson to Dustin Brent Wynne: Lot 7, Block D, Elmhurst subdivision, Greenville Township $300
Thomas Hunter Wade, Rebecca McKenzie Wade to Christopher Douglas Baker: Lot 529, Windsor subdivision, Section 10, Phase 5, Winterville Township $693
King & Bullock Investments LLC to Anchor Properties of Eastern NC LLC: Lot 25, Block B, Lake Ellsworth subdivision, Greenville $164
Sara Day, Sheena Day to Sara Day: Lot 120, Westpointe, Section 10, Phase 2 quitclaim
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Bryan O. Arp, Elizabeth Paige Arp: Lot 13, Kenilworth, Section 1 quitclaim
Elks & Associates LLC to A. Elks Construction Inc.: Lots 135A and 135B, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 3 $76
Otha David Joyner Jr., Amy H. Joyner to BTA529 LLC: Lot 18, Eaglebrook, Phase II, Farmville Township $300
Tony Lee Congleton (executor) to Jermaine O. Ebron: 1.58 acres, Pactolus Township $160
Bryan D. Smith, Ashley H. Smith to James Leaman, Kitty D. Leaman: Lot 54, Brittwood, Section 2, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $770
Bella Homes LLC to Thomas Hunter Wade, Rebecca McKenzie Wade: Lot 5, Pleasant Cove, Chicod Township $1,150
Christopher Brian Corbett, Ashley Corbett to GC Properties of NC LLC: Unit 2, Building II, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Three, Lot 2 division, Winterville Township
Mark O’Neil Williford, Casey Bland to Kate Ann Bukoski: Lot 123, Quail Ridge, Section 6, Winterville Township $266
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Douglas John Emerson, Charlot Marie Emerson: Lot 191, Paramore Farms, Phase 4, Section 1 $622
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Regina Davis: Lot 297, Colony Woods South subdivision $506