The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from July 9-15.
Harry J. Deantonio, Susan E. Deantonio to Truist Bank $175,000
Liangyong Jiang, Li Zhu to Provident Funding (d/o Colorado Federal Savings Bank) $230,000
Thomas Garrett, Anna Garrett to Bank of America NA $100,000
Christopher J. Crotty, Jennifer E. Crotty to AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC $289,800
Amy W. Davis to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $151,414
Brittany Ahearn Shrout, Ryan Shrout to Truist Bank $172,000
Dominion Residences LLC to RDU Funding LLC $104,000
Sony Huynh, Quynh Chau Phan to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $121,000
Matthew J. Herrmann to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $112,000
Montana Burkett, Sean A. Burkett to Truist Bank $233,689
Mellissa Hope Tyson, Marvin Lee Jones to State Employees’ Credit Union $169,500
Redwood Real Estate LLC to TowneBank $275,000
Adam V. Corey to On Q Financial Inc. $146,200
Edgar B. Thompson III, Erin Colleen Ryan to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $133,600
Amy R. Hawkins, Jonathan E. Hawkins to State Employees’ Credit Union $238,100
John Foreman Carden, Angelica Brinton Carden to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $280,000
Tashakeisha J. Brown to Truist Bank $172,660
Porsha Bell to State Employees’ Credit Union $118,000
Gary Alan Clark, Kim Jordan Clark to Navy Federal Credit Union $155,000
George Wright-Easy to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $245,471
Sharesa Renee Griffin to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $245,417
Becky H. Patterson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $112,851
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from June 18-24.
Michael Wayne Olmstead, Sandy Michelle Olmsted to USAA Federal Savings Bank $254,900
Shaw M. Akula, Chitra Venkatesan to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $200,000
Southern Development Group Inc. to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $208,000
Southern Development Group Inc. to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $216,000
May-Lei L. Waske, Benedict John Willming III to Alcova Mortgage LLC $284,050
Kent William Blaine Parker, Courtney Sword Parker to Northpointe Bank $275,000
Chinonye Oruruo Eriobu, Christian Onyebuchi to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $262,300
Keith Richard Gould Jr., Meghan Gould to CMH Homes Inc. $128,768.09
Jiali Tang, Wenjian Zhang to Renasant Bank $340,000
Caleb Manning Woolard to Truist Bank $130,200
Judy K. Nelson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $193,410
Daniel J. Reitz, Mary K. Hurdle to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $302,000
Sherman M. Manley to Wells Fargo Bank NA $225,000
Billy R. Tyson Sr., Teresa S. Tyson to United Bank (d/b/a CresCom Bank) $100,000
Josephine Dawn Dickerson, Spencer C. Dickerson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $222,500
Margo T. Brown, Clayton Parker to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $244,489
Addison Taylor to TowneBank Mortgage $192,907
Regina Davis to TowneBank Mortgage $251,200
Jarryd Braswell Padgett, Kathryn Michelle Padgett to Alcova Mortgage LLC $255,192
Wahab Animashaun, Alisha Lucelia Wells Animashaun to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $196,232
Timothy Evan Nowak, Megan Eileen Nowak to TowneBank Mortgage $196,000
Marvin Blount, Rebecca Blount to State Employees’ Credit Union $315,000
David P. Ryhanych to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $153,000
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from July 2-8.
Sharon D. Cullipher to State Employees’ Credit Union $115,200
Hemphill Thorne Hamrick, Jerry Glenn Hamrick Jr. to Truist Bank $195,800
Matthew A. Rushing, Katherine B. Rushing to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $320,000
Jeanette Barnes to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $229,900
Thurman L. Hines II, Deborah Robinson to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $201,531
Jenna Lauren Brooks to Movement Mortgage LLC $300,000
Johnnie Franklin Davis Jr. (a/k/a Johnnie Davis), Megan Arlene Davis to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. (d/b/a Silverton Mortgage) $123,876
Anthony L. Harris, Ventonia K. Harris to State Employees’ Credit Union $230,500
Courtney L. Strickland to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $289,900
Mark A. Porter to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $114,000
Bleau & Associates Inc. to Southern Bank and Trust Company $192,250
Tomee Lee Jones, Eddie Jones to Quicken Loans LLC $185,000
Karlee Monroe Fottler, Tyler Richard Struble to State Employees’ Credit Union $243,500
Yaser H. Salahaldin, Fatma M. Ibrahim to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $140,000