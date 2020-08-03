The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 2-8. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
William N. Kitchen, Nikki Kathryn Kitchen to Matthew A. Rushing, Katherine B. Rushing: Lot 3, Block D, Westhaven subdivision, Section 9, Phase 1 $640
Lurettle C. Allen, Andrew S. Allen, Annie Washington Allen to Kerketia A. Quinerly: Lot 31, Southdale, Ayden Township; lot (portion), Ayden Township $56
Kuhn Homes LLC to Jeanette Barnes: Lot 165, Charleston Village, Section 6 $460
Michelle Lynn Oyen, Robert Francis Cook to Thurman L. Hines II, Deborah Robinson: Lot 15, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park $394
NRYK Properties LLC to Raad Al-Hilali: Lot A, Amos J. Evans division, Greenville Township $170
SAMT LLC to Jenna Lauren Brooks: Lot 13, Alton Village subdivision, Section 2 $750
CMH Homes Inc. to Johnnie Franklin Davis Jr., Megan Arlene Davis: 2.3 acres, Bethel Township $248
Chesmont Builders & Development Group LLC to Anthony L. Harris, Ventonia K. Harris: Lot 4, Marcus M. Whitehurst subdivision, Pactolus Township $597
Nhi H. Nguyen, Luan Nguyen, Hongmai Nguyen to Troodon Enterprises LLC: Lot 1, Sycamore Acres $600
Thomas J. Woelfel, Ellen C. Woelfel to Thomas J. Woelfel, Ellen C. Woelfel, Troy T. Woelfel: Lot 54, Tull’s Cove, Section 2 quitclaim
Chelsea E. Marcuard, Nicholas H. Capogna to Courtney L. Strickland: Lot 47, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase One, Winterville Township $580
Thomas R. Feller, Loretta K. Feller to Tamara Olivera: Unit 603-H, Lot 2, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 2, Greenville Township $177
FMC Properties LLC to Bleau & Associates Inc.: Unit 3011-4, Forbes Woods Condominium, Section 1 $158
Meredith Anne Dowty Hall to Bleau & Associates Inc.: Unit 2902-E, Forbes Woods Condominium, Section 12 $154
Bradley D. Piner (guardian) to Grover S. Cannon: parcel $76
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Karlee Monroe Fottler, Tyler Richard Struble: Lot 40, Laurel Oaks, Phase 1 $484
Robert W. Ricks, Catherine Ricks to Yaser H. Salahaldin, Fatma M. Ibrahim: Lot 10, Block A, Rosewood, Winterville Township $350
Allison Evelyn Faulkner to Michael A. Bernays: Lot 6, Block A, Highland Pines, Greenville; Lot 8, Block A, Johnston Heights subdivision, Addition #1, Greenville $260
Andrew K. Ricks, Ashley A. Ricks, Robert L. Bartleson, Sharon S. Bartleson to Khizr Azim: Lot 29, Bedford subdivision, Section 10, Phase 2 $850
Truist Bank (successor by merger) to Patrick O’Keefe: parcel, Ayden Township $84
Ellen Deters (individually and as agent), Steven H. Deters to Thomas Ashley Grandy, Lesli P. Grandy: Lot 13, Block A, Oakhurst subdivision, Greenville Township; 0.208 acre, Greenville Township $570
Nathan Zachery Maltba, Emily Brooke Wheeler Maltba to Lindsey Nicole Waters: Lot 30B, Allen Ridge, Section 1, Arthur Township $286
Erica D. Thomas to Amy Venuto: Lot 7, Canterbury subdivision, Section I, Winterville $342
Rosa Bradley’s Home for Adults LLC to 2201 Memorial LLC: parcel $200
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Erica D. Thomas: Lot 36, Holly Grove $480
David Lee Warren Jr. to Walker/Morrison Builders Inc.: Lot 27, Madison Grove, Section 2, Grimesland Township $57
Murphrey Development LLC to Walker/Morrison Builders Inc.: Lot 11, Bel-Mar Place, Section 2, Ayden $56
John David Hill, Kaitlyn Deanne Hill to Langemann Properties LLC: Unit 5, Building Q, Kittrell Farms Townhomes $249
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Dylan M. Henry: Lot 5, Autumn Ridge subdivision, Section Two, Arthur Township $424
Jackie W. Vargas, Antonio Vargas to Ricardo A. Espinoza Chevez, Eira Janet Garcia: Lot 4, River Road Manor, Section II, Belvoir Township $184
Anju Bhagat, Piyush N. Bhagat to La’Tavia I. Brockett: Lot 2-C, Block A, Williamsburg Manor $74
21st Mortgage Corporation to David Wise: Lot 2, Hardeefield Estates, Grifton Township $220
Michael A. Bernays to Robert Moore: Lot 6, Block A, Highland Pines Greenville $230
Lee Warren Moore, Minnie Moore, Curtis Earl Moore, Florine Moore, Angela Smith Ormond, Henry Ormond Sr. to Carl Lee Koonce: 1.77 acres, Grifton Township $3
Gloristine B. Joyner to Danny Darnell Blount: Lot 11, Montclair Estates, Section II, Ayden Township; tract, Ayden Township
Shannan M. Winkler to Joshua A. Winkler: 0.186 acres, Farmville Township
Franklin D.R. Daniels, Sonya Daniels Hall, Brian Hall, Kimberly Daniels Gammon (t/t/a Kimberly Daniels McClanahan), Alvin Gammon to Yaolin Zhou, Andrew S. Lo: Lot 42, Kittrell Farms Patio Homes, Section 1, Phase 2, Winterville Township $400
Jermaine K. Cromwell, Felicia Cromwell to Robert Golden Harman, Ashlyn Theresa Racine: Lot 102, Meadow Woods, Section Two, Phase One $302
D.R. Horton Inc. to Zshakedria T. Brown, James M. Brown III: Lot 1, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $468
David K. Johnson, Caroline R. Johnson to Robert Kelly Barnhill Jr., Joann Emerson Barnhill: Lot 5, Bedford, Section 9, Phase 3, Greenville $270
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Caitlyn Joyner, Gunnar Spiering: Lot 3, Laurel Oaks, Phase 1 $466
Chad William Roeder, Karen Ayscue Roeder to Brian Waterwall: Lot 69, Laurie Meadows, Phase 3, Section A, Winterville Township $516
Henry Williams Hinton III, Meredith Spears Hinton to Steven R. Shankweiler, Patti A. Shankweiler: Lot 161, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1-A $610
Longfor LLC to Christopher Collier, Kari Collier: Lot 4, Berachah Valley subdivision $970
Kevin Kyler Jones (individually and as co-executor), Kimberly C. Jones (individually and as co-executor) to Kimberly C. Jones: Lot 36, Brookridge cluster subdivision, Section I
David Anthony Campbell, Brandie N. Campbell to Campbell Real Estate Group LLC: Lot 24, Surrey Meadows cluster subdivision
Big Rock Properties LLC to Ashton Knox Custom Homes Inc.: Lot 24, Magnolia Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township $56
Greenbrier Realty Company Inc. to Richard Todd Browder, Deborah Williams Browder: Lot 17, Block E, Lynndale East subdivision, Section 4, Winterville Township $170
Ashton Knox Custom Homes Inc. to Mary B. Whitfield, James A. Whitfield: Lot 19, Planter’s Walk, Farmville Township $640
Michael Lee Hooks to Karrie Hager Hooks: Lot 29, Anderson Creek, Section Three, Phase Two, Chicod Township quitclaim
Jamie Floyd Coggins to Sarah Lloyd Coggins: 1.129 acres, Greenville quitclaim
CCPlusG LLC to Keisha D. Johnson: Lot 40, Yorkshire cluster development, Section 3, Winterville Township $440
Darlene Norris Joyner, Donnie Norris, Nellie Norris, Randy Norris to Juan Benito: parcel $8
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Brittany Morris: Lot 29B, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 3 $350
Marissa Pablo Simpson to Angel Avila Herrera: tract, Grimesland Township; 0.73 acre, Grimesland Township
Angel Avila Herrera to Marissa Pablo Simpson: 0.400 acre, Grimesland Township