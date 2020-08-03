Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA **TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR BEAUFORT, GREENE, HATTERAS ISLAND, MAINLAND DARE, MAINLAND HYDE, MARTIN, NORTHERN OUTER BANKS, OCRACOKE ISLAND, PITT, TYRRELL, AND WASHINGTON * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR DUPLIN, GREENE, INLAND ONSLOW, JONES, LENOIR, MARTIN, NORTHERN CRAVEN, PITT, TYRRELL, AND WASHINGTON - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR BEAUFORT, COASTAL ONSLOW, EAST CARTERET, HATTERAS ISLAND, MAINLAND DARE, MAINLAND HYDE, NORTHERN OUTER BANKS, OCRACOKE ISLAND, PAMLICO, SOUTHERN CRAVEN, AND WEST CARTERET * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 530 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF BUXTON NC OR ABOUT 470 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MOREHEAD CITY NC - 28.5N 79.8W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHWEST OR 345 DEGREES AT 9 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS, CURRENTLY LOCATED 50 MILES EAST COAST OF CAPE CANAVERAL FLORIDA, IS FORECAST TO MAINTAIN ITS INTENSITY AND LIFT NORTHEASTWARD TOWARD THE CAROLINA COAST TOMORROW, THEN GRADUALLY WEAKEN AS IT PASSES THROUGH THE INTERIOR COASTAL PLAIN OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TUESDAY. THE THREAT FOR STRONGER AND MORE FREQUENT RIP CURRENTS WILL CONTINUE FOR AREA BEACHES THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK, LEADING TO EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS FOR SWIMMING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA. THIS COULD LEAD TO SOME DOWNED TREES AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. A FEW TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE TOMORROW EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING, WHICH COULD LEAD TO LOCALLY ENHANCED DAMAGE. THE DANGER OF LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE EXISTS ALONG AREA BEACHES AND FOR LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE SOUNDS AND RIVERS, WITH OVERWASH OF DUNES AND FLOODING OF PROPERTIES AND ROADWAYS POSSIBLE FOR LOCATIONS WHERE DUNE STRUCTURES ARE WEAK. PERIODS OF LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN ARE LIKELY ESPECIALLY ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 17, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR LOCALIZED MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. RIVER LEVELS COULD REACH AND EXCEED FLOOD STAGE A COUPLE DAYS AFTER ISAIAS EXITS THE CAROLINAS. WIDESPREAD FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED. DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS ARE ALSO EXPECTED, WITH STRONG WINDS AND SEAS BUILDING TO 10 TO 20 FEET CREATING TREACHEROUS CONDITIONS FOR MARINERS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS AREA BEACHES, THE PAMLICO SOUND, NEUSE RIVER, PAMLICO RIVER, PUNGO RIVER, AND CONNECTED TIDAL WATERWAYS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD WITH SURGE WATER. DRIVING CONDITIONS DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE SURGE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE BEACH EROSION. HEAVY SURF ALSO BREACHING DUNES, MAINLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG RIP CURRENTS. - MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, BOXCARS OVERTURNED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE TOLL. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS MAINLY ALONG AND WEST OF US HIGHWAY 17. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS EAST OF US HIGHWAY 17. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: DANGEROUS SURF CONDITIONS AND THE HIGH RISK FOR RIP CURRENTS WILL CONTINUE FOR AREA BEACHES THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY SHELTER MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. STORM SURGE IS THE LEADING KILLER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORMS AND HURRICANES! MAKE SURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE AREA AWAY FROM THE SURGE ZONE. EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT IN A SURGE-PRONE AREA, YOU COULD FIND YOURSELF CUTOFF BY FLOOD WATERS DURING AND AFTER THE STORM. HEED EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED BY THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY, PREFERABLY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND IN AN INTERIOR ROOM NOT PRONE TO FLOODING. IF DRIVING, SCAN THE ROADSIDE FOR QUICK SHELTER OPTIONS. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY NC AROUND 5 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.