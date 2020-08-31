The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Aug. 10-14 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office
”D” Cutzz LLC, agent Dennis Lu’Rue Ramsingh, 118 N.W. Main St., Rocky Mount.
1508: Grilling & Catering LLC, agent Eric Spruill, 506 Britannia Drive, Greenville.
1667 Properties LLC, agent Scott M. Bumgarner, 1667 Thomas A. Betts Parkway, Rocky Mount.
4ward Logistics and Transportation LLC, agent Derek Battle, 193 Lake Side Lane, Tarboro.
A New Day Rehabilitative Services LLC, agent Brian Perkins, 301 River Run Road, Rocky Mount.
A.R’s Pressure Washing Services LLC, agent Adriaan Roach, 722 N.C. Highway 11 Business South, Aulander.
Accents of Vicktory LLC, agent Delmonika Vick, 107 Marshall St., Tarboro.
Alonza Mitchell Multimedia LLC, agent Alonza Mitchell Jr., 3611 E. Baywood Lane, Greenville.
Andrews Repair Services LLC, agent Terrence Andrews, 4642 First St., Grimesland.
Anjeupendo LLC, agent Tekeshaashley Browne, 3610 Norfolk St., Bethel.
Apex Financing Solutions LLC, agent Reginald Muldrow, 107 E. Main St., Rocky Mount.
Autobody of Cleveland LLC, agent Jason C. Zander, 1181 S. Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount.
2000 Nail & Spa LLC, agent Thao Ong, 1213 Hope Farm Drive, Tarboro.
264Flex LLC, agent John Lyon, 722 Delano Court, Greenville.
A New Day — A New Hope Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Bobby J. Gettys Jr., 401 Old Merry Hill Road, Merry Hill.
Al-Amina LLC, agent Wali Saleem, 903 Hackney Ave., Washington.
B. Amore Beauty & Essentials LLC, agent Glenda Purvis, 1930 Godard Town Road, Washington.
Bertson Ice Cream & Snacks LLC, agent Derek C. Barnes, 3028 Taberna Drive, Greenville.
Big G Master BBQ Sauce LLC, agent Danny Gardner, 313 Meadow Drive, Ayden.
BIMA Service LLC, agent Johnson Antwi, 111 Cherry Court Apt. J, Greenville.
Bold-N-Sassy Creations LLC, agent Lekisha Renee Godley, 1623 Vivian St., Greenville.
Born Bosses LLC, agent Quaysean Swindell, 3827 Sterling Pointe Drive TT6, Winterville.
Chef T Nicole LLC, agent William Guilford Jr., 714 Runyon Road, Washington.
Chell’s Anointed Natural Touch LLC, agent Salihah Gonsalves Frazier, 2250 Briley Road, Greenville.
Crown P Beauty LLC, agent Petra Smith, 1110 Harrisway Drive, Williamston.
Dazzling Designs by Sheka LLC, agent Taisheka Pittman, 137 Jeffries Cove, Rocky Mount.
Dressed Prestige LLC, agent Tyreek Markeese Ward, 445 Cheltenham Drive, Greenville.
Ebenezer Temple of Zion International Church of Yeshua Hamashiach, nonprofit, agent Madelyn Sherrod, 612 Avondale Ave., Rocky Mount.
Enfield Solar LLC, agent Christopher H. Collins, 2602 Royal Drive, Winterville.
Friends of the Greenville Police Department Emergency Response Team, nonprofit, agent Adam Leggett, 4860 County Home Road, Greenville.
Give Me Beauty Glam Bar LLC, agent Kendra Barrett, 1530 Evans St. Ste. 110, Greenville.
GlassTech Contract Glazing Inc. (p/l/n GlassTech Contract Glazing LLC), agent Charles Westley Hughes III, 850 W. Star St., Greenville.
Hair Journies LLC, agent Shalonda Smith, 7036 Pebble Brook Way, Rocky Mount.
Hands On Outreach Ministry, nonprofit, agent Travna Morning Moore, 2290 Frederick Road, Chocowinity.
Heart 2 Heart Home Health Care Inc., agent Ashley Rodgers, 634 Corbett St., Winterville.
His Love Notes LLP, agent Norris Parker, 1481 Fairway Drive, Williamston.
Howell Global LLC, agent Charlie Howell III, 308 Guiness Drive, Winterville.
Hudson Enterprises of North Carolina Inc., agent Joey E. Hudson II, 115 Bluegill Drive, Washington.
Hydro Clean Power Washing LLC, agent Anthony Keith Brinson, 1975 Brown Hodges Road, Grifton.
Impact Staffing Agency LLC, agent Latarsha Moore, 918 Sunnyfield Drive, Greenville.
Inspire Attire and Merchandise LLC, agent Rashinda C. Taylor, 1545 Abbey Lane, Greenville.
J & H Tenth Street LLC, agent Kong Qi Wang, 4313 Southlea Drive, Winterville.
Jack T. Brock II PLLC, agent Jack T. Brock II, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
JConstruction LLC of Snow Hill, agent Jaime A. Rodas Escobar, 1135 Peak Branch Road, Snow Hill.
Jim Sutton Trucking LLC, agent James E. Sutton Jr., 3914 Bill Adams Road, Grimesland.
K & T Griffin Hauling LLC, agent Timothy Griffin, 1803 Glenview Drive, Greenville.
Master Cuts Barber Salon LLC, agent Calvin Johnson, 1008 Masters Lane, Apt. A, Greenville.
MCO Rental Properties LLC, agent Michael Owens, 905B Conference Drive, Greenville.
Minks By Meeks LLC, agent Dominique Laqeulla Edwards, 3017 Clubway Drive Apt. 93, Greenville.
Nubaz Entertainment LLC, agent Christopher J. Stephenson, 2498 National Ave., Greenville.
Olde Bass Farm LLC, agent Timothy N. Bass, 4008 Tucker Trail, Rocky Mount.
Open Hearts LLC, agent Debbie Telfair, 4572 N.C. Highway 97 East, Tarboro.
PG Unique Reflections LLC, agent Pauletta Gibbs, 3105 Evans St., Greenville.
Pioneer Venture Capital LLC, agent Devin Mooring, 212 N. 12th St., Pinetops.
Pirate’s Express LLC, agent Lucas Demond Carlton, 1404 Spruce St., Greenville.
Powell Properties East LLC, agent Dale P. Peele, 244 Teach’s Cove Road, Bath.
Project Evolution Inc., nonprofit, agent Jannie Dickens, 822 S. Washington St., Rocky Mount.
Pure Country Tees LLC, agent Melissa Phillips, 5763 U.S. Highway 258 South, Tarboro.
QVerity Secure LLC, agent Philip R. Houston, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400 PMB 154, Greenville.
R.A.W. Plastic LLC, agent Jonathan Aguilar, 121 A Avery St., Greenville.
Respess Appraisal Service LLC, agent Hunter Ben Respess, 208 Carteret St., Bath.
RFT Properties LLC, agent Richard P. Rizzuti, 500 Elizabeth St., Greenville.
Romer Trucking LLC, agent William R. Romer Jr., 1776 Brown Hodges Road, Grifton.
Satchell’s Welding & Repair Services LLC, agent Devon Satchel, 14657 U.S. Highway 264 East, Pinetown.
Savage Smart Home Connect LLC, agent Raymond Savage, 2901-C Cedar Creek Road, Greenville.
Shayla’s Creation & Design, agent Shayla Latrece Biggs, 3360 Old River Road, Greenville.
Southside Shelties & Boarding LLC, agent Shelby Ives, 1482 W. Barr Road, Chocowinity.
Strategies and Awareness for Empowerment Inc., nonprofit, agent Kendrix Wiggins, 1624 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount.
Styles by KEY & MORE! LLC, agent Kevia Harrell, 2226 Rodgers School Road, Williamston.
The Angelic Approach LLC, agent Angel Shonel Midgette, 119 Manuel Drive, Washington.
Trade Travel LLC, agent Joshua W. Clark, 3675 Marine Drive, Greenville.
Unique Creation J3 LLC, agent Darryl Smith, 1104 Chappell Court, Greenville.
Waterford Place Apartments II & III — Matthews 1031 LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Waterford Place Apartments IV — Matthews 1031 LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Your New Start LLC, agent Jessica Kaye Seaman, 3901 Brookstone Drive, Winterville.