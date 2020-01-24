Belhaven’s first bluegrass festival, Pickin’ on the Pungo, tunes up today and will continue through Saturday.
Organizers said the public is invited to bring hand drums and percussion instruments to a bonfire and drum circle tonight, which will take place on the market grounds off of Main Street beginning about 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Pickin’ on the Pungo begins at 10 a.m. with an open jam session moderated by the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association. Music will continue throughout the day, with breaks scheduled for lunch and dinner, ending about 9:30 p.m.
The music, which will include five stage bands, will take place inside the Wilkinson Center, 342 King St.
Uncle John and the Hollis Trio will perform at 12:45 p.m., followed by Wyldwood at 2 p.m. At 3:15 p.m., Cumberland County Line will entertain, and at 4:30 there will be a youth showcase.
After a dinner break, Constant Change will take the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the Mill Run Band at 8:15 p.m.
The festival is being hosted by the Arts of the Pamlico in partnership with the Belhaven Community Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets are $10 in advance for adults, or $15 at the door. Tickets for attendees younger than 12 are $5. For more information, or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.artsofthepamlico.org.