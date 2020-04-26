BentonNewell Communication LLC, a full-service creative and operations firm, will present “Optimizing Your Social Media Strategy” for the NC Biotechnology Center life science marketing group.
Additionally, BentonNewell has been asked to participate in the E-Ship series called, “Navigating the Great Pause,” produced by UNC-CH, Flagler Business School with professionals with various skills in finance, small business administration, banking, operations, HR, marketing and social media.
BentonNewell’s President and CEO Dana Newell, who is certified in social media and marketing strategy, will be presenting for both events.
“We are going to give life sciences, biotechnology, pharma companies and small- and medium-businesses strategies to use that are practical and useful, Newell said.
Both meetings will be available via Zoom and the links to register are on all BentonNewell Communication social media platforms.
To register for the NC Biotechnology Center Life Sciences Marketing Zoom event, click https://lnkd.in/eZK2Pbw. To register for the E-SHIP, Navigating the Great Pause Zoom event, click EventBrite RSVP link.
Benton Newell has more than 25-years of industry experience. It is a full-service creative agency specializing in working with emerging and established businesses on brand development, web design, public relations, marketing and digital strategy. Additionally, it offers CEO-level operations experience to build profit-producing infrastructures.