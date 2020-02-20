Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL TO THE AREA TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... .RAIN THROUGH MUCH OF THE DAY WILL TRANSITION TO SNOW FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST BETWEEN THIS EVENING AND EARLY TONIGHT. SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES OVERNIGHT WITH THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTHERN HALF OF EASTERN NC. SNOW WILL TAPER OFF FRIDAY MORNING, WITH GUSTY WINDS CONTINUING THROUGH THE DAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...MARTIN, PITT, WASHINGTON, GREENE, BEAUFORT, LENOIR AND NORTHERN CRAVEN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES, AND SLIPPERY, SNOW COVERED ROADS. THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED. TRAVELERS WILL NEED TO SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW FOR EXTRA TIME TO REACH THEIR DESTINATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE FOUND ONLINE AT DRIVENC.GOV. &&