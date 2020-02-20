The town of Bethel will receive more than $4.5 million in state funding to prepare for merging its water and sewer system with Greenville Utilities Commission, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The funding is part of $166 million in loans and grants Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday. The money will help pay for 88 drinking water and wastewater projects across the state.
It also was announced that GUC will receive a $20 million low-interest loan to fund upgrades at its water treatment plant.
The Town of Bethel and GUC signed a memorandum of understanding in January 2017 to examine the feasibility of taking over Bethel’s water and sewer systems. While informal discussions had taken place through the years, Bethel leaders were concerned about funding future maintenance and whether customer rates could remain affordable.
“Looking down the road, I think not only Bethel but all small towns are going to have to look at merging with larger cities and towns,” Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown said. “We’re not saying the population is going to decrease, but even if it grows, it’s not going to grow enough that we’ll be able to sustain on our own the water and sewer system.”
It also is hoped a merger will allow Bethel to reduce its rates in the future. Bethel utility users currently pay $93.90 monthly for water, sewer and garbage pickup.
The 2017 memorandum allowed GUC to inspect and evaluate the infrastructure and documentation.
GUC CEO/General Manager Tony Cannon said the organization needed to know the physical condition of the system before continuing merger talks.
“We did a high-level assessment a couple years ago and what the result of that showed is there are some significant investments that need to be made in Bethel and we need to prioritize those investments,” Cannon said in a June 2019 newspaper article.
The town applied for a grant in 2019 to assess the physical condition of its water and sewer system.
The $4.5 million Bethel will receive includes a $150,000 grant to assess its water and sewer system infrastructure.
Two grants, each $1.5 million from the Wastewater State Reserve Project, will allow the town to identify, locate and fix the current system to bring it up to the standards it needs to be for a merger to occur, Bethel Town Manager Tom Asbell II said.
The town also will receive $1.37 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for water system improvements. Although classified as a loan, federal funding source allows the entire amount to be forgiven so the town doesn’t have to repay it, according to a spokeswoman with the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality, which oversees the programs.
“We are super excited. It really is a blessing,” Brown said. “We’ve been working so hard and our town manager has put in long hours and days to make this happen. We are really blessed and I see a bright future for our community and hopefully some future growth.”
GUC and other Pitt County communities also received grants and loans.
The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund provides low-interest loans at half the market interest rates. Some loans receive a limited amount of principal forgiveness, according to the Division of Environmental Quality website.
GUC’s $20 million grant includes no principal forgiveness. GUC also received a $1 million low-interest loan for a water main replacement.
The Town of Fountain received a $496,000 revolving fund loan for water line replacement. The town must repay $124,000 and $372,000 will be forgiven.
The Town of Ayden received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to replace sewer lines on Ormond Street.
The Town of Hookerton received nearly $2 million from the block grant for drinking water system improvements.
Winterville received nearly $2 million from the state Clean Water State Revolving Fund for sewer system rehabilitation. The town must repay a $1.47 million low-interest loan and $500,000 will be forgiven.
“All families across our state deserve clean water,” Cooper said. “Some water and sewer systems are over a hundred years old, and these funds will help communities meet their infrastructure challenges.”
Economic development requires reliable, resilient water and sewer systems, which also are the foundation for protection of public health and the environment. Studies show that North Carolina still needs between $17 billion and $26 billion in upgrades to its water and sewer infrastructure statewide.