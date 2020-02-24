Talks to finalize GUC’s takeover of Bethel’s water and wastewater systems will begin in early March with the goal of bringing an initial contract to the utilities’ governing body later that month, GUC’s chief executive said.
It will be a multi-step process, with GUC first assuming management of the system and overseeing its repairs before taking final ownership, General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said during Thursday’s GUC Board of Commissioners meeting.
The update came on the heels of the governor’s announcement that Bethel has received $4.5 million from the state to make improvements to its systems in preparation of the takeover.
The town is waiting to see if it will receive more funding through the Golden LEAF Foundation and a federal Economic Development Administration grant to put toward the improvements, Cannon said.
Bethel leaders have worried about funding future maintenance and keeping customer rates affordable.
Bethel and GUC signed a memorandum of understanding in January 2017 to examine the feasibility of taking over Bethel’s systems. GUC already sells Bethel water and treats its wastewater.
In 2019, Cannon told GUC’s board that an assessment of the water and sewer system and infrastructure was needed, but GUC could continue with negotiations. The board supported Bethel’s effort to obtain a grant to assess the system.
The $4.5 million Bethel will receive includes a $150,000 grant to assess its water and sewer infrastructure.
Two grants, each for $1.5 million from the Wastewater State Reserve Project, will allow the town to locate existing infrastructure and identify and address problems to bring the system up to the standards it needs to be for a merger to occur.
The town also will receive $1.37 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for water system improvements.
Bethel, located in northern Pitt County, had a 2018 population of 1,540, according to the state demographer’s office with N.C. Office of Budget and Management.
Located near the crossroads of U.S. 13/N.C. 11 and U.S. 64, the future I-87 interstate, Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown, said a merger with GUC could not only stabilize and possibly reduce water and sewer costs to citizens, it could aid development in and around the community.