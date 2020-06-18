A decade ago, Dr. Sue McRae, teaching associate professor in East Carolina University’s Department of Biology, had 30 bluebird boxes installed at the university’s West Research Campus to provide learning opportunities for a field zoology class. Since then her students have conducted a variety of research projects, and the birds have thrived at the site.
“We looked at the return of birds in the spring migration at the research campus, and I taught them how to identify birds. We were basically looking at the accumulation of different species of birds coming back annually,” as well as the insects that provided the birds’ food source, McRae said. “We put out these boxes thinking, ‘Here’s something else we can sample. Who is colonizing these boxes and at what time?’”
McRae said she knew eastern bluebirds — and other species — would use the boxes, but she had no idea how successful the project would be. The species isn’t threatened but did suffer a decline in the 1950s due to pesticides and the impact of invasive species from Europe such as starlings and house sparrows, which often outcompete bluebirds for the available nesting cavities in a given habitat.
The boxes were built with smaller openings to exclude those larger species, and the bluebirds have taken advantage. Even in the first year, McRae said, most of the boxes were claimed, and mostly by eastern bluebirds.
McRae and her students put the boxes out each year before spring break and then leave them alone for about 10 days for the birds to settle in.
“And then when we come back to start doing box checks, usually a fair number of boxes have been claimed by bluebird pairs,” she said. “It turns out we pretty regularly get 25 and sometimes all 30 boxes colonized by the end of the semester.”
The colony has provided a wealth of hands-on research opportunities.
“The undergrads handle the chicks, banding them, measuring them, taking data from the nesting,” McRae said.
Each year she focuses on a different question about nesting behaviors or characteristics, and a number of students have done honors theses on specific aspects of the project. They’ve tracked when the birds arrive, when they lay and how many broods they have each season, and they take blood samples to examine genetic data. Because all the birds at the site have been banded since 2011, the project has generated good familial data and the chance to study characteristics that are passed on from one generation to the next.
Sarah Akers’ project — funded by an Undergraduate Research and Creativity Award — focuses on the genes responsible for bluebird egg coloration. She said participating in the research helped her find her place at ECU.
“My lab partners have become my circle of friends,” she said. “In addition to gaining colleagues, it also gives me a feeling of being a part of something larger than myself. The bluebird study has been going on for more than 10 years. The opportunity to contribute to that project, and the scientific community as a whole, feels like a unique privilege.”
With in-person classes and lab time shut down because of COVID-19, Akers said the project has also provided a shred of normalcy. Because the students conduct the nest checks individually anyway, McRae received approval early on to continue with that part of the project.
In addition to the data collected over time and the student research opportunities, McRae said there’s one bird whose story shows how successful the site has been for the birds.
“Two years ago one of the male bluebirds from the previous year stayed as a helper to rear his little brothers and sisters,” she said. “It’s called helping behavior, and it’s a phenomenon in social evolution … but it doesn’t usually happen in eastern bluebirds.”
Usually the young disperse and become breeders somewhere else the following year.
“To have one stay on and help his parents rear siblings is very unusual for this species,” McRae said. “It’s an indication that our injection of boxes into that habitat has addressed a limiting factor for their reproduction, and that grew the population.”
The following year the bird’s parents were gone, and he returned as a breeder to the same box.
Dental school receives $500K technology grant
The ECU School of Dental Medicine received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to upgrade and expand its teledentistry capacity in rural North Carolina communities. The school is one of more than 130 schools and health care organizations to receive a Rural Utilities Service – Distance Learning and Telemedicine (RUS DLT) grant from the USDA.
The grant is the school’s fourth and largest RUS DLT grant to date. The grant program is designed to provide access to education, training and health care resources for rural Americans.
“With this award, we will again modernize our facilities with the latest technologies for collaboration and telemedicine,” said Phillip Allen, senior director of informatics for the School of Dental Medicine, “increasing our ability to provide rural residents with a variety of specialty care.”
The school operates 10 clinical sites across North Carolina, including eight community service learning centers in rural locations where senior dental students and residents gain hands-on experience caring for patients. The school relies heavily on video teleconferencing to bring students and residents together with faculty to seamlessly continue course work while on rotation.
Faculty, staff, students and residents at all clinical sites can consult with specialists at ECU through leading-edge teledentistry equipment, which can save rural patients the expense of a long-distance visit to a specialist.
“In addition to dental medicine, we have partnered with specialty providers across the university to provide patient consultations regarding pregnancy, nutrition and diabetes care,” said Allen.
With the grant, the school can replace a majority of the video conferencing equipment in Ross Hall, the school’s main teaching facility at ECU, and at four of the school’s community service learning centers in Ahoskie, Elizabeth City, Lillington and Sylva.
Upgrades will include video conferencing technology in patient consultation rooms for meetings with specialists and the latest generation intra-oral cameras for consultations with dental specialists. Video conferencing equipment for educational seminars and meetings will also be upgraded.
RUS DLT grants are part of a multi-year initiative by the USDA to help rural communities use the unique capabilities of telecommunications to connect to each other and to the world.