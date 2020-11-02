Hours before the polls were to open, members of the Pitt County Board of Education put politics aside and showed unanimous support for a representative whose name will not appear on the ballot.
The board on Monday honored District 3 representative Mary Blount Willliams, who served for more than a decade. Williams, who is not seeking re-election, is one of the longest tenured members of the board.
“Those of us who’ve had the opportunity to work with Mary Blount Williams absolutely know the character, commitment and charisma that she exhibits every single day in her service to others,” school board Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said. “… She has been a fierce advocate for all students and a leader in equity.”
Williams led the Pledge of Allegiance at Monday’s meeting, the first one she has been able to attend in nearly eight months. Since March 15, she, has participated remotely because of health problems that put her at risk for contracting COVID-19.
Williams, 59, has been a kidney dialysis patient for three years and has spent the last two on a waiting list for a kidney transplant. Former Board of Education member Sean Kenny has been determined to be a match for her.
Kenny, who was invited to Monday’s meeting, embraced his former colleague and told her he loved her. Board members, some near tears, lauded the pair, who are awaiting final clearance for a transplant operation that could be scheduled as early as January.
“I just want to thank everybody for us working together collaborating together and, most of all, the friendships that we’ve developed,” Williams said. “I’ve made lots of friends — and some not so friendly — but we got through what he had to do to keep kids’ education a priority.”
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest, who joined the board the same year as Williams, said their relationship started off in a bit of a rut.
“We were on opposite sides of so many things,” he said, relaying a story of how his cell phone battery ran out during a rather contentious call with Williams, leaving her to wonder if he had hung up on her. Both Forrest and Williams laughed as he recalled calling her later to apologize for the abrupt end to the conversation.
“From that moment on, I think that rut down that road started turning into a groove,” Forrest said. “As we continued to work together, we got to seeing alike on a lot of issues and working together on a lot of issues. … It has been an honor to serve with you.”
Williams, who has served on the board since December 2008, is a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and St. Augustine’s University. A former remediation teacher at Pactolus School, she said she sought election because she felt that some students and parents were under served.
“I always see myself from the parents’ point of view because that’s where I came from,” she said in an earlier interview. “I came from the PTA. I’ve never been a politician. I’ve just been an advocate on behalf of students and parents.”
Williams assured her colleagues on Monday that although she is stepping down from the board to focus on her health, “I won’t be gone far. I’ll still be helping in my community.”
Candidates Margaret Jones Reid, James E. Tripp Jr. and Herbert W. Wright are seeking the District 3 seat in today’s election.
Forrest and District 8 Representative Melinda Fagundus are running unopposed. Worth Forbes will appear on the District 6 ballot opposite Johnny Davis, although Davis is longer seeking the seat.
Business owner Don Rhodes, a retired educator, is the only candidate for the District 4 seat held by Flanagan, who did not seek re-election. Flanagan is a candidate for the county Board of Commissioners.
Board members thanked Flanagan for her leadership, especially during the pandemic.
"To see someone mature in leadership with courage and devotion and dedication like you have is to be admired," Forrest told Flanagan. "I appreciate everything you have done. I know the people in Farmville and in the western part of the county really appreciate and value all the efforts that you have made on behalf of all of the students."
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
- Approved Group 3 Management of Kinston as the general contractor for renovations and an addition at A.G. Cox Middle School, 2657 Church St., Winterville. The project, which includes replacing a classroom area constructed in 1936, is expected to take two years and cost about $12.2 million.
Plans include a new media center, science labs and office area, along with renovations of the remaining campus. New construction is expected to bring the school’s capacity from 800 to 950 students.
- Approved the purchase of more than 650 iPads to be used in kindergarten, first and second grade. The devices, which cost about $200,000 are being purchased with State Early Grades Proficiency Funds. This is the first year that Pitt County Schools, which has all of its students engaged in distance learning either part-time or full-time, has had one-to-one technology. The devices are in addition to more than 2,000 iPads and 4,300 Chromebooks the school system purchased earlier this year.