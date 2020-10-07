The race to replace one of Pitt County Board of Education’s longest-tenured representatives has three candidates in the Nov. 3 election, while there is no opposition for four other seats.
Margaret Jones Reid, James E. Tripp Jr. and Herbert W. Wright are seeking the District 3 seat that Mary Blount Williams has held since December 2008. Only Representative Benjie Forrest, who is running unopposed in District 9, has served on the school board as long.
Board Vice Chair Melinda Fagundus is seeking a second term representing District 8. Worth Forbes, who has served on the school board for nearly a decade, will appear on the District 6 ballot opposite Johnny Davis, although Davis said he is longer seeking the seat.
Retired educator and business owner Don Rhodes is unopposed as a candidate for the District 4 seat currently held by school board Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan, who did not file for re-election. Flanagan is a candidate for the county Board of Commissioners.
Absentee balloting in the election already is underway, and One Stop Early Voting sites will be open most days from Oct. 15-31.
The school board’s 3rd District encompasses portions of Greenville and northern Pitt County and includes Belvoir Elementary, North Pitt High, Northwest Elementary, Wellcome Middle, Bethel and Stokes schools.
Wright, 66, grew up in Pitt County, attending Belvoir and North Pitt. A business owner, he has grandchildren attending schools in District 3.
Tripp, 62, a Greene County native, is a retired law enforcement officer and is pastor of Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church. His grandson is a Pitt County Schools student.
Reid, 65, a Greenville native, is a former Pitt County Schools substitute teacher who now works with the U.S. Census Bureau. Her four children are graduates of North Pitt High School.
All three candidates named the coronavirus pandemic as a central issue facing the county’s public schools.
“Right now COVID-19 and the children’s education is a serious topic, trying to figure out what is best for everyone,” Reid said. “The teachers are overwhelmed, the students are overwhelmed and we’re trying to figure out what is best for everyone. We can’t do a perfect job because we’re in a new normal. We’ve never gone this way before.”
All three candidates voiced concerns about virtual learning when there are areas of the county, including some in District 3, that lack reliable internet service.
Both Wright and Tripp said safety of school staff members, who may be more at risk than students of contracting the virus, should be a priority.
“I’ve talked to cafeteria workers; I’ve talked to bus drivers,” Tripp said. “It’s been a lot of extra work put on them that they’re not being compensated for but they’re getting it done. ... Were we prepared to open back up considering those that might contract the virus?”
Wright said the school system needs to ensure that staff members have supplies necessary to protect themselves and their students.
“Teachers already have enough responsibility on them trying to teach our children,” he said. “Now they have more responsibility because they’ve got to distance, they’ve got to have masks. It’s just a lot of pressure on our teachers right now.”
Wright believes community volunteers could help to alleviate some of the burden if they were permitted to go into schools to help sanitize classrooms and other areas.
Parent and community involvement in schools was an issue that both Wright and Reid identified as a key for successful schools.
Reid said she sees more parental involvement since before the pandemic but believes there still needs to be more.
“Even when we get away from this new normal and go into the next new normal, we need parental involvement in our school system,” she said.
Wright said the school board needs input from parents, community members and school staff to ensure that it is addressing the most pressing issues.
“We sit on these boards, but we need to have community meetings to bring the community together so that we can also know what their concerns are,” he said. “That’s one of the most important things there is, to find out what their concerns are and not just my concerns.
“It takes a community to raise a child,” Wright said, “and that’s what we’ve got to get back to.”
Both Reid and Tripp said there is a perception that schools in their district, which includes some less developed areas north of the Tar River, lack resources.
“It’s been said that north of the river does not get the funding. I’m not exactly sure that that’s true,” Reid said. “But getting what we need north of the river is a must.”
She said some schools in District 3 are performing below average and the school board needs to consider how to supplement teacher pay to retain quality educators.
Tripp said several school facilities within the district need improvements, adding that North Pitt, Belvoir and Wellcome are due for upgrades.
“Sometimes I feel like the schools north of the river are left of out of the loop when it comes to upgrading buildings and facilities,” he said. “I noticed on the other side of the county, schools are rebuilt, they’ve added on. They’ve redone the parking lots, extra driveways so traffic flow will go better.
“It should be fair across the board,” he said. “I want to see all of our schools in whatever areas that they are in that they’re upgraded to the latest technology and the latest tools that they can use for education. I feel that we should make sure that all our schools, no matter what community they are in, should make the community feel proud.”
The Pitt County Board of Education is a nonpartisan body made of nine district representatives. They are elected to four-year, staggered terms.