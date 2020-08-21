With a 5-3 vote, the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday recommended approval of an amendment to allow third-party-use of athletic facilities at John Paul II Catholic High School and other private schools.
The proposal to modify the city zoning code now goes to the Greenville City Council for final approval. It will allow athletic teams not associated with the school on East 14th Street to use the facilities.
The proposal has drawn opposition from neighboring residents concerned about light, traffic and noise and efforts by the owner of the complex to escape requirements agreed to when a special-use permit was obtained to build the $12 million facility. The permit limited use to school teams and included other restrictions.
The complex will be a great value to athletic organizations and recreation sports in the community who have wanted to use the facilities for practices and games, owner Rich Balot has said. He has worked with neighbors to address concerns, and rules regarding light and sound outlined in the amendment are more restrictive, he said.
Despite consistent opposition and a petition with 304 signatures, planning commission members Kevin Faison and Max Joyner III said were doubtful a majority of residents in nearby neighborhoods, including Planters Walk, Planters Trail and Quail Ridge, opposed the complex. Faison said it appeared many of the people signing the petition were couples or multiple members of the same family.
Hap Maxwell, who opposed the text amendment said the signatures were collected from 235 households. “This whole process, as it has played out, is very flawed,” Maxwell said.
Commission member John Collins said it was telling that hundreds signed a petition opposing the text amendment, many spoke against it at Tuesday's public hearing, but Balot was the only one who spoke in favor of the change.
The request to place the school at 2725 E. 14th St. was heard by the Board of Adjustment, which issued a special-use permit, so conditions could be put in place to protect the surrounding neighborhoods, Maxwell said.
Adopting the text amendment, which will be applied citywide, puts future neighborhoods at risk without the knowledge of those residents.
Commission member Brad Guth said the text amendment is a disservice to the special-use permit process.
If the text amendment is approved, future developers won’t seek approval from the Board of Adjustment, Guth said, instead they will pursue a text amendment so the city’s zoning rules can be changed to suit their needs.
Maxwell made a motion to deny the text amendment. He, Guth and John Collins voted to deny the text amendment and commission members Michael Overton, Billy Parker, Joyner, Faison and Christopher West voted against the motion. Chairman Les Robinson only votes when a tie must be broken.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said the amendment applies to existing schools that build or expand facilities while maintaining a student population of 500 or less.
Joyner said he believed the city’s planning staff and Balot had made a good-faith effort to work with surrounding homeowners that would limit the usage of amplified sound and lighting.
After Maxwell’s motion to deny the text amendment failed, Overton, Parker, Joyner, Faison and West voted for a motion approving the amendment while Maxwell, Guth and Collins voted against it.
Prior to the discussion, Robinson said Joni Torres, a text amendment opponent, questioned if Overton could vote on the amendment because he made a financial donation to the school.
Overton said he gave $250 to a program that gave scholarships to the school.
City Attorney Emmanual McGirt and Robinson, who is an attorney, said board members could only recuse themselves when they or a close family member would benefit financially from the vote.
“There is no conflict of interest on this,” McGirt said.
However, another commission member had to recuse himself from another vote.
Christopher West said he was contacted earlier Thursday and told he could potentially benefit from the approval of a rezoning request involving 14.2 acres owned by Amy A. Edwards.
The property on Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad is currently zoned agricultural-residential, and Edwards wants 5 acres rezoned general commercial and 9 acres rezoned residential-high density residential.
Maxwell said he had concerns about how development of the land would affect a nearby neighborhood.
He said friends who live in the Willow Run neighborhood, along located on Portertown Road, experience flooding from a nearby creek, flooding they worry will increase with more growth.
He wanted to know what is being done to educate the city’s property owner about future flooding risks.
City civil engineer Daryl Norris said the city has an educational campaign encouraging residents to purchase flood insurance. He also said the city had identified a future capital project to alleviate flooding in the area of Willow Run.
“I know you think I probably sound like a broken record but I am seriously concerned that when we continue to approve future development, I feel like we are not taking a strong, hard look at the problem we may be creating with future flooding,” Maxwell said.
He was the only person to vote against the Edwards rezoning request.
Maxwell joined other commission members in the unanimous approval of a request to rezone nearly 34 acres located north of the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Portertown Road from residential-agricultural to residential-single family medium density.
Several individuals spoke against the proposal on Tuesday and an additional comment opposing the project was sent on Wednesday.
Also approved on Thursday:
- The future land use and character map for 1.88 acres of property at the northeastern corner of the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard was changed from office-institutional to commercial.
- Rezoning nearly 9.9 acres in the Cobblestone subdivision, located at the end of Quail Drive, from residential-agricultural to residential-high density multi-family.
- Rezoning nearly 5.76 acres located between West 10th Street and West Eighth Street and west of South Washington Street from downtown commercial fringe) to downtown commercial.
All actions are subject to approval by the City Council, which is scheduled to meet Monday. None of the items are on Monday's agenda. The next meeting is Sept. 10.