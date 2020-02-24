Medicaid expansion is a top priority for one of the Democrats running for the House District 9 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives, while a second candidate said he would focus on economic growth for the area.
Democrats Lenton Brown, 62, of Grifton, Deonko Brewer, 45, of Kinston and Virginia Cox-Daugherty, 74, of Kinston are competing to face off against Republican incumbent Chris Humphrey in November.
Brown said he is seeking office to help expand Medicaid. He believes District 12 will benefit from the creation of jobs such expansion would provide, and it would ensure more people could obtain medical coverage.
He also would like to help rectify injustices within the corrections system. Brown noted the high turnover of correctional officers at Maury Correctional Institute and said he wants to spotlight “how many correctional officers are black and have been falsely accused and terminated from their positions while a lot of white correctional officers are allowed to beat inmates behind closed doors.
“It’s time to end discrimination, white supremacy and sexual harassment that’s been a part of the very fabric of Maury Correctional and Bertie,” he said.
Brown said he supports the Second Amendment and wants to bring about pay incentives for teachers and state employees. He also would like to see the state’s budget surplus be used to fund college tuition for students from lower-income families.
Brown is a realtor and has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in psychology.
“I negotiate contracts. I understand how to deal with people,” he said. “I’m a veteran. I spent 10 years in the military. I believe I can help break the gridlock in the legislature.
“We have to deal with each other in a respectful manner. We have to communicate,” Brown said. “The very essence of our democracy depends on that. There are ominous parallels where we are now to where we were prior to the Civil War. If we don’t know how to communicate … the country is in danger of slipping into civil war. We have to get things done and end the gridlock in Washington and Raleigh.”
Brewer said he was encouraged to run by members of the community and the state caucus and wants to “help make a change for the better.”
“I have years of experience working in the community with the youth and the elderly,” Brewer said. “I’ve been serving in the community for 25 years. I worked with the state for 23 years. I managed in the background for other candidates we put in office.”
Brewer worked to help elect Kinston Mayor Antonio Hardy.
“I’ve had my hands on things like that in the background,” he said. “I built a couple businesses from the ground up. I’ve been very active the past 25 years. I know the community inside out and I know the needs of the community.”
Economic growth remains a high priority for the district in the next five years, Brewer said.
“We really want economic growth,” he said. “Our area is hurting in those areas as far as brining new jobs in. There are great things on the horizon.”
He is pleased that the Global TransPark soon will be providing more jobs and offering competitive salaries.
“That should help boost the economy,” Brewer said. “We want to try and get as many people trained up so we can keep revenue here. What we want to focus on the next few years is job readiness, affordable healthcare, Medicaid expansion.
“I really want to pump more funding in education,” he said. “Over the years, the North Carolina school system has been shorted. I want to get raises for teachers and help with teacher retention.”
To accomplish this, seats in the House need to be flipped from Republican to Democrat, according to Brewer.
We really need to push the voters to the polls and the primary and let them know how it relates to them,” he said. “Once that happens, we’ll work closely in the community with leaders and citizens and everybody can work hand to hand to make things better.”
Brown said the increase of violence in Kinston is one of the problems facing the district.
“We have to curb the violence in Kinston,” he said. “In part, we have to find solutions to what is happening in our street. We have to find ways to bring the community together.”
Brown believes he can help address these issues while in the legislature. He hopes the voters will elect him on March 3.
“I have moral courage and the discipline to get the job done and to bring up issues that a lot of people are trying to sweep under the rug,” he said. “I’m not a ‘yes man.’ I’m able to think and propose a solution. I’m able to interact with people of all social, economic levels.
“One of the problems we have is that the person in office now, he represents a small portion of the community,” Brown said. “He doesn’t represent everyone in the district especially not people of color. We really need to make sure whoever is in that position represents everyone in the district.”
Brewer said he believes he is the best candidate.
“I will be the voice of the people and a reflection of the voters and citizens,” he said. “If they send me to the House they are basically sending themselves.
“I can identify the needs of the people. For me, (running) is personal,” Brewer said. “It’s not just politics — I wake up it on my mind and I go to bed with it on my mind. I really want to bring about a positive change.”
Cox-Daugherty could not be reached for comment.
One-stop early voting ends on Saturday.