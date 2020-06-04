An epidemic is taking place amid the pandemic.
Bullying is on the rise worldwide, according to a Pitt County Schools official.
One in three students say they have been bullied, according to Karen Harrington, director of student services for Pitt County Schools.
She recently shared what the district is doing to combat the problem during an online workshop with Pitt County Board of Education.
“We are always thinking about how we can reduce bullying in our schools,” Harrington said.
Her plan includes involving parents and students more, an emphasis on kindness and a focus on students’ social-emotional development.
Harrington noted that a 2018 survey showed 33 percent of students experienced bullying, up from 28 percent in 2015-16.
“Middle school students in that same survey reported experiencing higher rates of bullying than high school students,” she said.
In March, the suicide of an A.G. Cox Middle School student, blamed on bullying, brought both bullying and suicide prevention into the forefront.
“Some of the rise in bullying is that (students’) online presence is carrying over into schools,” she said. “Things that happen on Snapchat and TicToc, or any of the apps students are using, tend to carry over into schools.”
Social media use, on the rise amid the pandemic, is a growing concern.
“Kids are online a lot more during this crisis,” Harrington said.
Past efforts by the district to combat bullying have been met with mixed results, she said.
Since forming a bullying prevention committee in 2015, Pitt schools have partnered with the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina, Trillium Health Resources, and AHEC (Area Health Education Centers) through the years.
This past year, officials implemented the “See Something, Say Something” tip line and partnered with Parents for Public Schools to develop workshops addressing the problem.
But Harrington expressed frustration over parents not attending the workshops, even though they were the ones requesting them.
“We have held three of those workshops. They were not well-attended,” she said.
One program she said that has been especially effective and timely is what she called ACES/Trauma Informed Work.
“(Trauma) may seem to have nothing to do with bullying, but its all part of social-emotional learning,” she said. “We’ve got to get our kids more resilient, and to have better self-awareness skills and self management skills."
Harrington thanked the board for its role in allowing ACES, which stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences and interventions within the educational system.
“All of us are experiencing trauma,” she said. “ACES explains trauma can be anything from a move, to hurricanes, to the divorce of parents, to a bullying situation at home. I hope we continue that focus as we move into the fall when we come back.”
As schools are preparing to reopen, Harrington is focused on students’ roles in bullying prevention, parents’ input and social media, and training staff in bullying and suicide prevention.
“Suicide prevention was obviously on our minds in March following the death of one of our students,” she said.
“We’ve asked, ‘What can we do better, what can we do differently?’ One thing — it needs to start with students,” Harrington said. “Students are the ones engaging in the behavior, and they need to be the ones that help us stop it.”
Student-led kindness campaigns can go a long way, according to research, Harrington said.
“Maybe we need to start with kindness and not focus on bullying," she said. "If we are all being kind to each other, we obviously are not bullying each other."
“One the benefits of COVID-19 is people are trying to be more kind to each other,” she said. “Hopefully we can capitalize on that momentum and have students focus on the things they are doing to try and help during this time."
Harrington said parents can provide vital insight.
"(Before COVID-19) we were beginning to listen to parents in small groups. I had just met with one of the groups of parents from one of the middle schools and talked about their ideas,” she said.
But, because so few parents attended the bullying workshops, “We were thinking, ‘What else do we do?’” Harrington said.
A resource from Trillium told her he had a booth at one of the rallies following the suicide of the middle school student.
“There were probably 200 people, and (only) six parents came up to his table after asking for resources,” Harrington said. “We have got to get the collaboration."
A link is available for parents on the school’s website to access a variety of topics for mental health, including bullying and suicide.
Harrington said parents need to monitor what their children are doing online, citing two helpful apps: BARK, which monitors online activity, and Life360.
“Life360 helps keep families connected, giving real-time access location of family members,” she said.
The last part of the plan, she said is to make sure, “we are getting resources to our staff,” she said.
“Getting staff to buy-in how they can be a part of reducing bullying is critical,” she said. She said they plan to train staff in bullying prevention and the warning signs of suicide and depression in metal health.
Social-emotional learning is one of the keys.
“As we are talking about reopening efforts, you are seeing a lot about social-emotional learning and how to make sure kids are feeling ok,” she said. “We have to train staff to help build those skills.”