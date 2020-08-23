Sam Jones helps feed health care workers
Third-generation whole-hog pitmaster Sam Jones is helping feed health care workers with a new initiative.
As a volunteer firefighter, Jones said he values the importance of frontline healthcare workers — especially in a time of crisis. As such, he and his team have launched an initiative called Second Helpin’, which is helping feed the hometown heroes of Ayden’s health care facilities.
Throughout the COVID crisis, Sam Jones BBQ has been providing hundreds of free meals to workers in Ayden. Jones said his customers and regulars started noticing these efforts and were eager to get involved.
Through the initiative, customers can order a Second Helpin’ meal for $10. For every meal that is purchased, Sam Jones BBQ will match the donation —essentially doubling a customer’s gift to the front-line health care workers.
Second Helpin’ meals are available for purchase at https://www.samjonesbbq.com/news/secondhelpin. The initiative runs through the end of the month.
Auto Store Group donates to local schools
The Auto Store Group has announced a commitment to support local schools and their faculty and staff by making a $50 contribution to a local school as designated by the customer for each car sold.
In addition, backpacks loaded with school supplies for the students will be offered with each sale of a vehicle.
The Auto Store Group’s three locations at 4002 South Memorial Drive and 1926 North Memorial Drive in Greenville and 8827 West Marlboro Road in Farmville are committed to giving back to the schools.
Jason Dunham, corporate general manager, said, “At The Auto Store Group, we recognize the challenges faced by the faculty and staff of our schools in the school year that has just ended and even more so, the challenges they are facing as they plan for the coming school year.
“This is our way of showing our support of the important work they are doing in preparing children for their futures,” Dunham said.
Law firm launches Support ENC Teachers program
A local law firm has launched a program to offer support to teachers in eastern North Carolina.
Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, a personal injury law firm in Greenville, created a community Facebook page, Support ENC Teachers, so teachers would have a central place to share their classroom wish lists during these unprecedented times.
The hope is that this program will encourage individuals and local businesses to support our teachers by shopping from their classroom wish lists for the 2020-21 school year. With the posted wish lists, people can purchase one or multiple items, as well as shop for more than one teacher at a time.
“We are excited to announce our new program, Support ENC Teachers,” said Kyle Blodgett, a partner with the firm. “We hope everyone will like and share this Facebook page in an effort to expand its reach and support as many teachers as possible.”
Through the program, teachers will go to the Facebook page, click on photos and select the Pitt County album. They then pick the album that corresponds with their last name. In the comments, they can add a photo, fun facts, and a link to their Amazon wish list. Members of the community can go to the albums, find specific teachers’ lists, make purchases and have them shipped directly to the teacher.
“We hope this page shows our appreciation and support to teachers and students,” said Brack Massey, another partner with the firm. “Teachers should not have to worry about having the appropriate supplies to educate their students, and our children deserve classrooms filled with the proper tools for their education.”
Aside from encouraging the community to purchase supplies, the firm also plans to make purchases off teachers’ wish lists and hold drawings throughout the school year. This program helps teachers in two ways, through the donation of others as well as through the firm’s donations.
Vidant Women’s Care opens in Williamston
Vidant Health has announced that Vidant Women’s Care — Williamston will open on Monday providing access to obstetrics and gynecology services.
By establishing a clinic focused on women’s care in Williamston, Vidant is keeping with its mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. The clinic will provide needed obstetrics and gynecology services for patients in Martin County and will be an extension of labor and delivery services at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.
“We are excited to expand high-quality women’s care to Williamston and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO, Vidant Health. “Opening this clinic is Vidant living its mission. We are delivering on an immediate need for the community by creating a place where providers will connect and care for patients close to home.”
Vidant said that the following providers are accepting new patients at the clinic: Dr. Melissa O’Neal, Dr. James Harbin, Dr. Anthony Canino, Dr. Bonnie Corley and Dr. Weldon Shaffer.