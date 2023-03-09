...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 and calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
CMI Plastics plans to expand its Ayden facility by 60,000 square feet, increasing the facility to a total of 130,000 square feet with space for future expansion.
An Ayden company that makes plastic packaging for Pokémon cards, pharmaceuticals and a variety of other products is expanding a facility it built in 2007 by 60,000 feet, it announced this week.
CMI Plastics is investing $5 million into its facility on Pepsi Way off of N.C. 11 to expand its recycling and manufacturing capabilities and improve service to a growing customer base, Stephen Hasselbach, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday after the announcement was released.
The expansion will increase the plant’s size to 130,000 square feet, Hasselbach said, allowing it to add equipment and warehousing space.
It will strengthen logistics, tooling and manufacturing while ensuring a consistently high-quality product and the highest level of service for the company’s partners, he said.
Recycling the plastic waste that is a byproduct of the company’s process — it currently operates 14 high-speed inline thermoforming machines with robotic automation — is a priority because customers expect the highest environmental standards and CMI shares those concerns, Hasselbach said.
The company currently recycles all internal scrap and unused packaging returned by customers. The waste currently is baled, but the goal is to grind the material to improve shipping efficiencies and increase its value for recyclers.
One goal for improving manufacturing capabilities is to allow the company to concentrate more on medical and pharmaceutical areas, Hasselbach said, including meeting demand from local companies.
“There’s quite a bit of that in this area, especially right in Pitt County, so we want to be able to service customers in that field,” he said. “We work with some of them now but want to be able to continue to grow that on a local, national and international level.”
The expansion is privately funded and involves no state or local incentives, so the company is not obligated to add jobs, but Hasselbach said a dozen could be added over time. It currently employs 70 people full-time and 20-30 on a temporary basis.
Many of those employees moved to eastern North Carolina when the company decided to locate here. At that time, the business was looking to leave New Jersey, it had several customers in the Southeast and most of the workers wanted to be near the coast.
So CMI worked with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and then with Pitt County to zero in on the site near the Minges Pepsi bottling facility, Hasselbach said.
“Just this area, with the university, with the hospital, it just seemed to make sense, so we concentrated on Pitt County. And the Minges site here, with the potential at the time of the bypass, seemed to be logical for us with distribution. So that’s how we made our decision (to locate in Ayden).
The opening of the Southwest Bypass in 2019 gave the company quick access to U.S. 264, now Interstate 587, and customers in Raleigh, where a large percentage of its finished product is shipped, Hasselbach said.
CMI is a family-owned and operated business, a division of Consolidated Models. Tuesday’s announcement said its markets include consumer products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automotive and industrial customers.
Hasselbach said its biggest customer is currently Pokémon TCG, which makes trading cards and other merchandise associated with the popular television and film franchise.
The company makes packaging in which Pokémon cards and other merchandise are sold worldwide and was recently named Pokémon’s manufacturer of the year for 2022, the second consecutive award from the company.
“We do about 98 percent of all their thermoform packaging for their card game, for their board game, and that’s international, that goes all over,” Hasselbach said.
While the expansion is largely a private endeavor, public partners are working on infrastructure upgrades for the Ayden industrial area that will help support current and future growth, said Kelly Andrews, director of Pitt County Economic Development. “We are excited to see them expand here after they moved from New Jersey and built a new facility in Ayden in 2007.”
Hasselbach gave full credit to the staff at CMI.
“This expansion is the culmination of our teams’ efforts and innovation,” he said. “We are proud to be made in the USA and to continue our family tradition in packaging. While moving to the next generation in packaging innovation and manufacturing, this company is as strong as it’s ever been in its 84-year tradition.”