CMI Plastics plans to expand its Ayden facility by 60,000 square feet, increasing the facility to a total of 130,000 square feet with space for future expansion.

 Photo courtesy CMI Plastics

An Ayden company that makes plastic packaging for Pokémon cards, pharmaceuticals and a variety of other products is expanding a facility it built in 2007 by 60,000 feet, it announced this week.

Pokémon CMI

CMI Plastics makes 98 percent of the packaging for Pokémon game cards shipped worldwide.

CMI Plastics is investing $5 million into its facility on Pepsi Way off of N.C. 11 to expand its recycling and manufacturing capabilities and improve service to a growing customer base, Stephen Hasselbach, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday after the announcement was released.


