In an April article, I discussed things that may make pursuing a four-year college degree difficult.
In particular, I mentioned the fact that students might spend several years and tens of thousands of dollars but see no improvement in employability or salary unless they complete a degree, which can discourage many.
But there are programs that can dramatically reduce that risk. They enable students to quickly and inexpensively get training that will immediately improve their job opportunities and wages and may also enable them to earn associate’s or bachelor’s degrees while working, using their employers’ continuing education benefits.
BioWork and the Advanced Manufacturing Institute are two innovative programs among several offered by Workforce Development at Pitt Community College. Both programs require students to have completed the National Career Readiness Certificate, but Pitt offers resources and testing for those who have not.
The BioWork course is 153 hours — 120 hours for the BioWork curriculum plus 33 hours of human resource development focusing on soft skills and resume writing. The course runs about 12 hours a week for 13 weeks. Starting in January, PCC will offer a section of the course that will meet three nights a week from 6-10 p.m.
Students who complete BioWork are eligible to apply for entry-level pharmaceutical process technician positions, such as operator I or formulation technician at Thermo Fisher Scientific or manufacturing production operator and equipment operations specialist at Mayne Pharma.
These positions are typically in 12 hour shifts, with starting pay from $16-18 per hour, depending on the company and shift. Once an employee is hired, opportunities for advancement within these companies include tuition reimbursement for employees to continue their education while working.
After earning the BioWork Certificate, students could go on to earn an associate of applied science in biotechnology degree, which would increase their salaries to about $20 per hour or $41,000 annually, then to a bachelor of science degree and even graduate school.
The Advanced Manufacturing Institute program at PCC targets individuals interested in careers in the advanced manufacturing sector.
The course provides instruction in manufacturing concepts, problem-solving, OSHA 10, math for manufacturing, working smart and Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt certification. It is 96 hours and may be offered over three weeks of full-time daily sessions or as a night course over 6-7 weeks of four-hour sessions.
At the end of the course, successful students participate in a speed-dating type interview session to meet with area firms, including Grady White, Penco, Weyerhaeuser, DSM, The Hammock Source, Hyster-Yale, Acculink, Worldcat, Attindas Hygiene Partners, Purilum, and Carolina Vinyl. Graduates of AMI who wish to continue their educations are well-positioned to pursue an associate of science degree in industrial maintenance technology.
The total cost for each course is the registration fee ($180) plus textbook materials ($105 or less) and NCRC testing ($39) for those who don’t already have it.
There are GEER Scholarships of $750 available for students who apply and can show they have been impacted by COVID in some way. The scholarships cover the cost of registration, testing and course materials, so there are no out-of-pocket costs for the scholarship recipients, who then receive the remaining balance of the scholarship in the form of a check.
GEER Scholarships are available for spring semester starting in January and the summer semester. For more information about these and other Workforce Development programs, call 493-7885, email workforcedevelopment@email.pittcc.edu or visit https://pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education/workforce-development/ or www.ncbionetwork.org/biowork.