AgCarolina Farm Credit has made a donation to The Refuge of Eastern NC, an organization with a mission to provide summer camps, retreats and school programs for young people in eastern North Carolina.
Employees have the option to participate in “A Cause a Quarter” each quarter. The campaign requires a $25 donation from participating employees to a nonprofit voted on by all employees of the association.
Participants are able to wear jeans each Friday of the quarter in which they participate.
Chosen by employees for the first quarter of 2021 was The Refuge of Eastern NC. With employee and association contributions, the total donation amount was $3,000.
“AgCarolina Farm Credit’s employees are committed to being active in distributing resources throughout eastern North Carolina,” said AgCarolina CEO Dave Corum. “A Cause a Quarter is the product of an employee suggestion and has been a great way for our team to understand how we can all work together to make an impact.
“AgCarolina is proud to provide these funds to The Refuge of Eastern NC as they seek to make an impact on young people in our state.”
AgCarolina Farm Credit is a farmer owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Raleigh. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in central and eastern North Carolina.
AgCarolina Farm Credit has over $1.5 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to nearly 3,000 North Carolina farmers. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes.