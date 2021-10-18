AgCarolina Farm Credit has announced that an employee donation of nearly 800 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable food items to be split between the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh and Greenville and the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
The food drive was held during AgCarolina Farm Credit’s recent employee appreciation day outing.
“AgCarolina Farm Credit’s employees have huge hearts for their community, and this food drive is just another example of our commitment to eastern North Carolina,” said AgCarolina CEO Dave Corum. “AgCarolina will continue to provide our employees with opportunities to make a difference in the local communities where we provide a source of sound and reliable credit to farmers and rural residents.
"AgCarolina Farm Credit acknowledges the hard work of our farmers in providing the food and fiber we all need, and also the commitment of our employees to enriching the lives of others through serving the agriculture industry," Corum said.
AgCarolina Farm Credit is a farmer-owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Raleigh. It is the leading provider of credit to farmers in central and eastern North Carolina. AgCarolina Farm Credit has over $1.6 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 3,000 North Carolina farmers.