A Hamilton eatery has expanded its services in a renovated location.
Annie’s Catering is now open for breakfast and lunch takeout service at 112 N. Front Street, directly across from the Town Office, at the intersection of N.C. 125 and N.C. 903.
Annie’s Catering was founded in 2016 and is co-owned by Chevelle Summers, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and Chef Bryan Carr, who was until recently the head chef at the Hilton Hotel in Greenville.
In addition to providing takeout service at the Hamilton location, the business is available to cater weddings, parties and other events, and also offers diet-specific pre-prep meals.
The building has been vacant for about 20 years, but before that it was occupied by Humberto’s Pizza.
Over the last two to three years it has undergone a complete rehabilitation, partly with the help of a $5,000 grant from the Town of Hamilton, which paid for the complete re-siding of the building and other improvements.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Annie’s is closed on Sundays.
Annie’s Catering can be reached at 798-0307 or Anniescateringnc@gmail.com. The website is https://www.anniescateringllc.com and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/AnniesCateringllc/.